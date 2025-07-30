Chef Michael Symon is no stranger to being associated with top-notch fare. The James Beard Award-winning and Iron Chef-famed culinary star has spent decades at the pinnacle of the food world, known for bringing big flavors and Midwestern warmth to everything from his Mabel’s barbecue spot in Las Vegas to TV shows like Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out.

And now, he’s bringing that same signature style to the world of home entertaining with a new Mediterranean-inspired line for luxury lifestyle brand Frontgate. Co-designed with his wife and longtime creative collaborator, Liz Symon, the Frontgate x Chef Michael Symon Collection blends functionality with family-style flair. Think sponge-stamped dinnerware from Italy, modular serveware that transitions from prep to party and a burnished brass beverage tub that makes any backyard feel like a European beach club.

During a recent conversation, Lonely Planet caught up with Symon to chat about his new design venture, favorite destinations, travel quirks and – of course – the best meal he's ever had while traveling.

Where do you call home? What do you love about it?

Sag Harbor, New York. We had the same house in Long Island for 15 years, and we just recently moved to Sag Harbor...we're on the bay. For me, I love the water. I grew up in Cleveland, but we were very near the lake, and I've always been a water kid. So, we basically gave up interior space for a really great view, and we love it. You could walk out into the bay and go clamming, you could paddleboard. It's a very laid-back, chill place to be.

What do you look for in a destination, particularly when you're traveling for pleasure and not work?

I love to be comfortable. I love to be in a neighborhood that's a walking neighborhood. We tend to look for either small Airbnbs or boutique smaller hotels. We are not big resort-type people. I want to make sure they have a really good, proper coffee. Something to make proper coffee in.

I’m with you on that. I travel with a kettle and a smart scale myself. Are you a bit of a coffee snob?

Our son owns two coffee and donut shops in Long Island. As a general statement, I think of myself as a very blue-collar, laid-back person, but when it comes to coffee, I'm an absolute snob.

A vineyard in Marsala, Sicily. Lucegrafiar/Shutterstock

What’s the once-in-a-lifetime, epic travel experience you can’t stop talking about?

So, there were eight of us. It was chefs and significant others... and we rented a house in Marsala in Sicily. I'm half Sicilian. We found this great house that housed 10 people... Marsala had this beautiful, tiny little town center with insane markets. Bobby Flay is an old friend. He and I would go to the market every morning. We cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner for everybody. So, one day, we backed up the entire [plumbing] system...and after that, every time we cooked, they had someone from the house come to watch us. It was funny, and it was just a really magical trip.

What is one thing you never travel without?

Because I travel so much for work, I always have my clippers, obviously for my beard. I always have my headphones, too. And, I always have a plethora of moisturizers.

Any other travel quirks?

It’s from my grandfather – he gave me a cross. I always have it in my wallet when I travel. It makes me feel safe.

Mediterranean-inspired dishware from Symon's new collection with Frontgate. Frontgate x Chef Symon Collection

Tell us how the Frontgate collection came to life.

It's been a really great relationship. So, Frontgate started in Ohio. I'm from Cleveland, so there was a natural connection. My wife, Liz, has designed every restaurant we've ever opened, and we’re both fans. One day, Frontgate said, would you ever have interest in doing a line together? And we're like, yeah, that'd be awesome! We've been working on designing this line. Liz and I entertain a ton, but we do want entertaining to be easy and fun and look a specific way...and be able to take items from outside to inside and vice versa. This is our first series, but we're already working on the next two seasons of it.

Is there a piece in the collection that you're most excited about?

There's a breadboard that I love because it reminds me of my travels in Europe. I think it's the greatest housewarming gift of all time. I also love the Lazy Susan, just because I love plating up food, family-style.

Okay, last question, and it’s a big one. What’s the best meal you’ve had while traveling?

Oh, this is actually an easy one for me...Liz and I were in Greece. We were in Santorini, and Liz wanted to see the black beaches. I get us a cabbie who only speaks Greek. I call my mom and hand him the phone... and he just looks at me and he goes, "You bad Greek"...but, then in the total Greek way, as soon as he found out we were really Greek, he stopped at his house for some coffee and snacks. Then he brings us to his cousin's taverna that is right on the water. The father was a fisherman; the son was the chef. And then all of this food just came out.

We got a beautiful salad of fresh vegetables, grape leaves, dips, grilled fish with extra virgin olive oil and dried Greek oregano and grilled lemon. They cage the fish and start it low by the coals, then move it up. And when they move it up, they put the clay pot with seasonal vegetables underneath to catch the drippings...Then it comes to your table, and they hit it with lemon juice and more olive oil. Plus, there was house local wine in a pitcher. It wasn’t the fanciest meal I’ve ever had, but it was the most memorable.