The earth is full of amazing sights that attract lovers of stunning scenery. Some of these include natural landscapes like waterfalls rushing through tropical jungles, jagged peaks rising above meadows full of flowers, canyons shaped by ancient rivers, and golden beaches with coral reefs full of marine life.

Then there are magnificent human creations — from 2000-year-old temples to vertiginous skyscrapers and landmark buildings such as India’s Taj Mahal. But these highlights are just the beginning; when it comes to discovering life-affirming landscapes around the world, there really is no limit.

But with the planet's best destinations to choose from, where should curious travelers start? Kick off your explorations with this roundup of eight of the most beautiful landscapes in the world to consider for your bucket list.

Few landscapes on Earth can match the scale of the Grand Canyon. LHBLLC/Shutterstock

1. Grand Canyon National Park, US

Best landscape for sheer scale

America’s most famous natural wonder sits within the national park of the same name in Arizona. Leave the manmade cityscapes of Phoenix and Tucson behind and contemplate the almost inconceivable age of the Earth as you gaze at eons of geological history manifested in the Grand Canyon’s rainbow-colored strata.

The sheer scale of the Grand Canyon is what grabs visitors first – a two-billion-year-old tear in the Earth’s surface. But it’s Mother Nature’s artistic touches that stay with you, from the play of light on sun-dappled ridges and crimson buttes to the lush oases lining the ribbon-like river that created this spectacular canyon through endless millennia of erosion.

To explore the Grand Canyon, you can take your pick from hundreds of different adventures. Go hiking, mountain biking, rafting or mule riding, or grab a seat along the South Rim and watch the landscape change colors before you while you soak in the Grand Canyon’s majesty.

For an easily accessible thrill with panoramic views, make your way to the must-visit Skywalk at Grand Canyon West – a $30-million glass bridge that sits 4000ft above the canyon floor, set between Sedona and Las Vegas.

When to go: The best time to visit the Grand Canyon is from March to May, when daytime temperatures are at their most manageable, and the conditions are perfect for rafting.

Getting there: The most popular way to reach the Grand Canyon is on a road trip, and there are numerous possible starting points, from flying into Las Vegas or Phoenix to driving from Salt Lake City.

The salt flats of Salar de Uyuni present a perfect mirror to the sky. Art Wolfe/Getty Images

2. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

Best landscape to transport you to another world

From the mountains of Alaska to the jungles of the Amazon, the Americas host many of the world’s most beautiful landscapes. For something truly humbling, make the journey out to Bolivia to experience the Salar de Uyuni, the planet’s largest natural salt flats.

The crystalline perfection of this gleaming white landscape is simply awe-inspiring – as are the surreal optical illusions created by its mirror-like surface. An expedition to Salar de Uyuni’s eroded rock formations, geyser fields and piping-hot springs – with the camaraderie of three days on the road with fellow travelers – comes with the guarantee of lasting memories.

While the wind whipping past you on this cold and desolate plain will leave your teeth chattering, a three- to four-day 4WD tour through Salar de Uyuni is likely to be the defining experience of any trip to Bolivia. Who knew feeling this cold could feel so good?

When to go: For the best weather and views, the top time to visit is from May to October, but consider coming during the shoulder season (Oct–Nov) for the best deals on tours.

Getting there: The Bolivian city of La Paz is the gateway for tours to Salar de Uyuni, but you can also reach the salt flats from Chile via San Pedro de Atacama. Many tours fly into the small Uyuni Airport and then continue by 4WD.

Take a helicopter tour to view the full magnificence of Victoria Falls. Vadim Petrakov/Shutterstock

3. Victoria Falls, Africa

Best landscape for experiencing the awesome power of nature

Nothing compares to hearing the thundering roar and feeling the mist on your face at Victoria Falls, the largest cascade in the world based on the sheer volume of water surging over its precipitous drop-off. This spectacular cataract in Southern Africa is one of the top reasons to come to Zimbabwe or Zambia.

Marking the point where the Zambezi River plunges 108m (354ft) from the top of a basalt plateau, the falls can be viewed up close from a 1km-long (0.6-mile) pathway that traces the top of the gorge, with vantage points that reveal extraordinary panoramic views of this powerful curtain of water.

One of the best places for a dramatic view is the westernmost lookout known as Cataract View; for daredevils, a track leads to the aptly named Danger Point, poised above a sheer, unfenced drop-off of 100m (328ft). Follow a side track for some of the best views of the Victoria Falls Bridge.

For bonus thrills, take a helicopter tour to view the falls from above, or bathe close to the drop-off in the so-called Devil’s Pool. The adrenaline doesn’t stop there; Victoria Falls is the hub for one the world’s best outdoor adventure scenes, with bungee jumping, zip lines and Grade V rapids to raft and kayak along the course of the Zambezi.

When to go: To see the falls at their most dramatic visit just after the rains from March to May, or enjoy the best all-round conditions for visiting from July to September. For epic whitewater rapids on the Zambezi, come during the low-water season from July to December.

Getting there: Planes and train services connect Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare to Victoria Falls, with international air connections to Kenya, South Africa, Namibia and Ethiopia. If you visit from the Zambia side, flights run from Lusaka to Livingstone, about 10km (6.2 miles) north of the falls.

Enter a land of fire and ice at Vatnajökull National Park in Iceland. kovop/Shutterstock

4. Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland

Best place to view a frozen landscape

For a Game of Thrones-worthy experience, take in vistas of volcanoes rising beneath icy glaciers amid the stunning scenery of Vatnajökull National Park in Iceland. Europe’s largest national park covers nearly 14% of the island, protecting mighty Vatnajökull, the largest ice cap outside of the poles (it’s three times the size of Luxembourg).

Scores of outlet glaciers flow down from its frozen bulk, while hidden below the ice are mountain peaks and active volcanoes that last erupted in 1996. This is ground zero for those “fire and ice” clichés that put Iceland on the travel map. You’ll be spellbound by the stunning natural landscapes and the sheer diversity of this supersized park, and the many adventure activities that are possible around the ice cap.

Depending on how adventurous you are feeling, you can explore ice caves, wander down dramatic hiking trails, take snowcat or snowmobile tours, or kayak among icebergs at the fringes of Vatnajökull. While you’re here, make a stop at the stunning Dettifoss waterfall and experience the natural wonders of Skaftafell Nature Reserve.

When to go: For outdoor activities, the mild summer from June to August is the best time to visit Iceland. This is also the height of the tourist season, so prices are higher. From April to May, the weather is variable, but crowds are smaller and prices lower.

Getting there: Flying into Iceland’s small capital, Reykjavik, and renting a car to get around is the easiest way to explore the national park. Numerous activity operators can arrange adventures around Vatnajökull.

The entrance to the Tham Kong Lor cave in Laos feels like a portal to a fantasy world. evenfh/Getty Images

5. Tham Kong Lor, Laos

Best fantasy landscape

In Tham Kong Lor in Laos, you can float beneath a cathedral-high ceiling of stalactites inside a 7.5km-long (4.7-mile) jungle cavern in remote Khammuan Province. This is one of the largest caves in Asia and a boat trip along its length feels like traveling into a fantasy world – an absolute must-experience if you visit Laos.

Situated in Phu Hin Bun National Park, the cavern bores through an immense limestone mountain. Your imagination will be sent into overdrive as the boat putters beneath a fang-like curtain of stalactites before entering the bat-black darkness. Rivers are vital thoroughfares across Laos, and this subterranean boat journey is one of the most atmospheric experiences on offer in this truly unique destination.

When to go: From November to February, the “winter” weather sees temperatures in Laos drop to manageable levels, while water levels remain quite high, making this an ideal time to visit.

Getting there: The easiest way to get to Tham Kong Lor is to take a direct bus from the Lao capital, Vientiane, to Kong Lor Village.

Canada's Banff National Park is the definition of mountain majesty. Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock

6. Banff National Park, Canada

Best landscape for mountain views

Straddling the British Columbia–Alberta border, the Canadian section of the sawtooth Rocky Mountains inspires awe and stirs visitors to action. Five national parks – Yoho, Kootenay, Waterton Lakes, Jasper and Banff – offer countless opportunities to dive into this rich wilderness, following ribbon-like hiking trails, rushing white water rivers and powder-dusted ski slopes.

You could fill a whole summer just at Banff National Park, with its myriad outdoor temptations and wild natural beauty, but setting aside three days is a good way to start. Hike up Sulphur Mountain, relax in hot springs, search for beavers around Vermilion Lakes., then head to one of the park's turquoise lakes, Lake Louise, to trek to the Plain of Six Glaciers teahouse.

Spend more days in nearby Jasper, visiting Maligne Lake and the boulder fields of Whistlers Mountain – home to the respected Whistler-Blackcomb ski area. If you have more time, take a shuttle to admire Moraine Lake (personal vehicles are prohibited) or take in the mountain landscapes from the Columbia Icefield Skywalk.

When to go: While Banff is a year-round destination, the best time to visit is May to September when the warm weather means most of the hiking trails and campgrounds are open. Winter brings a totally different mood, as some of North America’s best ski routes open for the season.

Getting there: The nearest airport is in the city of Calgary, and the Banff Airporter bus runs daily between Banff and Calgary International Airport.

Nothing will prepare you for the colours above and below the water on Australia's Great Barrier Reef. Aaronejbull87/Shutterstock

7. Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Best underwater landscape

Base yourself in northern Queensland for trips to the Great Barrier Reef, the largest coral reef system in the world, which provides a home for dazzling marine life of all shapes and sizes. Viewed from above or below the water, this is one of the most astonishing marine landscapes on the planet.

Described by Sir David Attenborough as one of the most beautiful places on Earth, the Great Barrier Reef is as fragile as it is beautiful. Stretching for around 2300km (1429 miles) along the Queensland coastline, this complex ecosystem provides a thriving habitat for dazzling coral, languid sea turtles, gliding rays, skittish reef sharks and tropical fish of every imaginable color.

Whether you explore with scuba tanks or view it from above on a scenic flight or a glass-bottomed boat, this vivid undersea kingdom is unforgettable – as are its coral-fringed and beach-ringed islands. Don’t despair if you don’t dive; snorkeling over shallower sections of the reef is a thrilling experience.



When to visit: The warm, dry winter months, especially June to October, are the best time to visit the Great Barrier Reef, though this is also a busy time for reef trips, meaning crowds of divers and snorkelers in some locations.

Getting there: The Great Barrier Reef stretches along much of the Queensland coastline, but Cairns is the closest city to the reef and the most popular jumping-off point for exploring. Dozens of tour operators and dive companies run day trips and overnight dive safaris to the reef.

Gushing geysers, wonderful wildlife and rainbow thermal springs await in Yellowstone National Park. Mia2you/Shutterstock

8. Yellowstone National Park, United States

Best landscape for fans of geological wonders and wildlife

What makes the first national park in the world so alluring? Well, geothermal wonders play a big part in the magic. Tucked between Yellowstone National Park’s forested highlands and rocky outcrops, geysers billow and fluorescent hot springs create rainbow patterns, while fumaroles and bubbling mud pots fill the air with sulfur.

And this iconic American landscape is alive with wildlife. Massive bison herds roam open areas of grassland, along with pronghorns, elk, wolves and mighty grizzly bears. With some 3500 sq miles of wilderness to explore, it’s little wonder this is one of America’s most popular national parks.

If you're seeking maximum drama, consider a winter visit. Seeing these magnificent landscapes covered in heavy snow is truly magical (though the weather will make some hikes inaccessible, or at least more challenging).

For the best views, prioritize visits to the geyser fields surrounding Old Faithful, look for herds of buffalo and other wildlife (including wolves) in the Lamar Valley, then admire the thundering waterfalls roaring through the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone.

When to go: November to March is the best time to visit Yellowstone to avoid the crowds. However, the busy high season (June–September) brings pleasantly warm weather and abundant wildlife sightings. Note that many services in the park stop running from November to April.

Getting there: Yellowstone is accessible by car or tour bus from nearby cities such as Bozeman, Montana, or Jackson, Wyoming. The park has five entrances, so pick a base for exploring that’s close to the areas of the park you want to see.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s The World guidebook published in November 2024.