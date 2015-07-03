Great Barrier Reef Diving and Snorkeling Cruise from Cairns

Your Great Barrier Reef experience begins in the morning with one of the fastest trips to the reef from the Cairns mainland, covering the distance in a little over an hour. After checking in, step aboard your deluxe boat, which holds a maximum of 100 people, including expert guides who make sure that you are comfortable throughout the day. When you arrive at the reef, head to two prime locations to take in colorful schools of fish and coral gardens. Your guides help you to get outfitted with snorkel and scuba diving equipment, and provide instruction and encouragement to newcomers and experienced people alike. Your friendly and knowledgeable crew is always available to help nervous snorkelers or divers enjoy their time in the water. Marvel at the incredible richness and diversity of marine life as you snorkel at two prime sites on the Great Barrier Reef. If you prefer to stay dry, sit back and enjoy the new semi-submersible tour (payable on the day) with full commentary provided. Spend five hours at the Great Barrier Reef, with an excellent buffet lunch served on the boat. The spread features an Australian barbecue with fresh fish, steak, and sausages, plus a selection of pastas, salads, and prawns.The guides choose from 12 exclusive moorings at six reef locations based on weather conditions and water clarity, to ensure the best experience for all activities. Generally, the tour goes to one of the true Outer Great Barrier Reef locations in the morning (Norman Reef or Saxon Reef) then heads to North Hastings Reef in the afternoon for the helicopter flights and glass bottom boat tour.As you return to the mainland after a full day in paradise, snack on a cheese and tropical fruit platter while members of your talented crew provide live music and entertainment — a fun and memorable end to an amazing day!