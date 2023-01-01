Cairns Botanic Gardens

These gorgeous gardens are an explosion of greenery and rainforest plants. Highlights include a section devoted to Aboriginal plant use, the Gondwana Heritage Garden, the Flecker Garden and an excellent conservatory filled with butterflies and exotic flowers. Tag along on a free guided walk (daily from 10am) to learn more.

Follow the Rainforest Boardwalk to Saltwater Creek and Centenary Lakes, a birdwatcher's delight. Uphill from the gardens, Mt Whitfield Conservation Park has walking tracks through the rainforest to city viewpoints.

The cafe and restaurant adjoining the visitor centre has a lovely deck and is a great place to fuel up before or after your walks.