Cairns Esplanade, Boardwalk & Lagoon

Sunseekers and fun-lovers flock to Cairns Esplanade's spectacular swimming lagoon on the city’s reclaimed foreshore. The artificial, sandy-edged, 4800-sq-metre saltwater pool with its Woven Fish sculptures, is lifeguard patrolled and illuminated nightly. The adjacent 3km foreshore boardwalk has picnic areas, birdwatching vantage points, sculptures, free barbecues and fitness equipment. Follow the signposts for the excellent Muddy's, which has playgrounds and water fun for little kids, and the skate ramp, beach volleyball courts, bouldering park and Fun Ship playground.

Markets, concerts, festivals and free fitness classes are regular occurrences on the Esplanade; check the website for happenings.