Cairns' multi-million-dollar aquarium is well worth a visit for its vast and gorgeously presented range of marine life, the Great Barrier Reef in miniature and offbeat experiences such as 'sleeping with the sharks' and a 5D submarine simulator ride. Fittingly, displays focus on the marine habitats of Far North Queensland – not only the reef, but also rivers, estuaries and billabongs. Free talks and shows are held throughout the day, covering everything from sea turtles to reef conservation.

There's an excellent restaurant here with its own aquarium.

Cairns Aquarium opened in mid-2017.