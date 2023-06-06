Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
Cairns (pronounced ‘cans’) has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a boggy swamp and rollicking goldfields port. As the number-one base for Far North Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef, today Cairns heaves under the weight of an ever-growing number of resorts, tour agencies, souvenir shops, backpacker bars and reef boats. This is a tourist town, and unashamedly so – luxury hotel development in 2018 and an increasingly busy cruise-ship port suggest it's only growing busier.
Cairns
These gorgeous gardens are an explosion of greenery and rainforest plants. Highlights include a section devoted to Aboriginal plant use, the Gondwana…
Cairns Esplanade, Boardwalk & Lagoon
Cairns
Sunseekers and fun-lovers flock to Cairns Esplanade's spectacular swimming lagoon on the city’s reclaimed foreshore. The artificial, sandy-edged, 4800-sq…
Cairns
Cairns' multi-million-dollar aquarium is well worth a visit for its vast and gorgeously presented range of marine life, the Great Barrier Reef in…
Cairns
Take your knowledge to new depths at this fun, informative centre, where marine experts explain how to identify specific species of fish and coral, and…
Tjapukai Aboriginal Cultural Park
Cairns
Managed by the area’s original custodians, this award-winning cultural extravaganza tells the story of creation using giant holograms and actors. There's…
Cairns
Cairns' main Catholic church is famous for its themed stained-glass windows, the largest of their type in the world. There are 24 windows depicting the…
Cairns
You won't be able to miss this mammoth statue, one of Australia's most controversial 'Big Things'. Looming over the city's main road since 1972, the 10m…
Cairns
About 14km from Cairns, 'Crystals' is a series of beautiful waterfalls and idyllic, croc-free swimming holes that locals would rather keep to themselves…
Sustainable TravelHow Australia scuba tour guides are saving the Great Barrier Reef while tourists are away
Apr 29, 2020 • 4 min read
Mar 20, 2019 • 6 min read
Jul 3, 2015 • 6 min read
May 21, 2015 • 4 min read
Oct 16, 2014 • 8 min read
Get to the heart of Cairns with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
New Zealand $28.99
Australia $29.99
East Coast Australia $25.99
in partnership with getyourguide