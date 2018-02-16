Welcome to Zambia
Though landlocked, three great rivers – the Kafue, the Luangwa and the Zambezi – flow through Zambia, defining both its geography and the rhythms of life for many of its people. For the independent traveller, however, Zambia is a logistical challenge, because of its sheer size, dilapidated road network and upmarket facilities. For those who do venture here, the relative lack of crowds means an even more satisfying journey.
Top experiences in Zambia
Recent articles
Zambia activities
Sunset Zambezi River Cruise from Livingstone
Leave your Livingstone hotel and travel to the nearby banks of the Zambezi River, a famous stretch of water that snakes its way through the savannah plains and swamplands of six different countries on route to the Indian Ocean. At the water’s edge, hop aboard your sightseeing boat and take a seat on deck, enjoying a selection of finger snacks, such as crisps and nuts, as well as a drink from the onboard bar. One glass of Champagne is included, and all other drinks – beer, wine and soft drinks – are unlimited! With drink in hand, settle back and gaze out at the river to take stock of the rich wildlife floating around you. Have your camera ready to capture sights of hippos wallowing in the shallows and crocodiles snaking along the water’s edge; the colorful birdlife is camera worthy, too.As the sun goes down, many of the land-based wildlife of Victoria Falls National Park head down to the river to drink, bathe and graze. Look out for Cape buffalo and giraffes, as well as the herds of elephants that often cross the river around sunset.After three hours cruising up and down a stretch of the Zambezi River, seeing the sunset sights, return to the riverbank and step back onto dry land. Your experience then finishes with a hotel drop-off in Livingstone.
Victoria Falls Tour from Livingstone
After hotel pickup in Livingstone, head to Victoria Falls to begin your walking tour around this World Heritage–listed waterfall on the Zambezi River, forming the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. The falls are spectacular at any time of year, whether high season (April to August), with curtains of spray and roaring water, or low season (September to March), when you can stare down the rock face between trickles of water to the bottom, where fish swim below the Knife-edge Bridge. Known by the Kololo people as Mosi-oa-Tunya, ‘The Smoke that Thunders,’ Victoria Falls is the world's largest sheet of falling water, even though it's not the widest or tallest waterfall. During your time here, visit a vantage point across the Knife-edge Bridge for a view of the Eastern Cataract and the Main Falls, as well as the Boiling Pot, where the river turns and heads down Batoka Gorge. Other vantage points include Victoria Falls Bridge, Devil's Pool, and other Lockout points, which provides panoramic views across the Main Falls.
White Water Rafting in Zambia
This enables you to marvel at the magnificent beauty of the Batoka Gorge between some of the most exciting and challenging rapids rafted anywhere on the planet. The Zambezi River changes water level significantly throughout the year. You can choose from two types of rafting experiences such as the low water half day morning or half day afternoon experiences!
Swimming Under Victoria Falls: Half-Day Tour
Meet your guide at the entrance to the World Heritage Site on the Zambia side of the falls the day of your tour — departures are at 8:15am and 12:30pm. From there, you will walk down the beautiful Batoka Gorge for water level views of the falls. Then, you'll get in big, inflatable rafts and paddle across the "boiling pot," to get out right underneath Victoria Falls. Your experienced guide will accompany you to the nearest cascade. The view from here is amazing and you'll have the opportunity to swim and relax in the rock pools right below the waterfalls, an unforgettable experience!Entrance to the Victoria Falls World Heritage Site atop the gorge is included in the activity rate. You can visit the area (unguided) after swimming. The guided portion of the tour lasts three hours, and lunch, snacks, and hotel transfers are not included. The tour is not suitable for young children (guests must be at least 12 years of age). Souvenir photos are available for purchase.
White Water Rafting Half-Day Tour in Zambia
The High Water Season runs from January until mid of July each year. Dates vary depending on the water level. Be picked up by a vehicle directly from your accommodation (time to be advised at booking). Check-in next to the Victoria Falls, walk down the gorge and start your rafting experience from rapid #10 (or #7) to rapid #25. This enables you to marvel at the magnificent beauty of the Batoka Gorge between some of the most exciting and challenging rapids rafted anywhere on the planet. Take a cable car ride up the gorge at the end of the day.Lunch and drinks provided. Return to your accommodation at approximately 14.30.
Overnight Rafting Trips
Pick up by our vehicles directly from your accommodation (time to be advised at booking). Your gear for the overnight will be loaded into our vehicles. Safety Briefing Walking down the gorge and getting used to paddling and the commands of the captain Free Swimming under the Victoria Falls before the Rafting trip starts. Snacks on the side of the river at Rapid 10. Upon arrival on the beach at Rapid 21, the camp will be ready. Dinner and overnight on the beach around a campfire. Wake up at around 6am. Tea, coffee and breakfast. Rafting from Rapid 21 to Rapid # 25 or further on to Lower Moemba (3 days/ 2 nights) Drive back to Livingstone trough the African bush in a 4WD vehicle