Sunset Zambezi River Cruise from Livingstone

Leave your Livingstone hotel and travel to the nearby banks of the Zambezi River, a famous stretch of water that snakes its way through the savannah plains and swamplands of six different countries on route to the Indian Ocean. At the water’s edge, hop aboard your sightseeing boat and take a seat on deck, enjoying a selection of finger snacks, such as crisps and nuts, as well as a drink from the onboard bar. One glass of Champagne is included, and all other drinks – beer, wine and soft drinks – are unlimited! With drink in hand, settle back and gaze out at the river to take stock of the rich wildlife floating around you. Have your camera ready to capture sights of hippos wallowing in the shallows and crocodiles snaking along the water’s edge; the colorful birdlife is camera worthy, too.As the sun goes down, many of the land-based wildlife of Victoria Falls National Park head down to the river to drink, bathe and graze. Look out for Cape buffalo and giraffes, as well as the herds of elephants that often cross the river around sunset.After three hours cruising up and down a stretch of the Zambezi River, seeing the sunset sights, return to the riverbank and step back onto dry land. Your experience then finishes with a hotel drop-off in Livingstone.