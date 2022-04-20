Shop
All roads lead to Lusaka, the geographic, commercial and metaphorical heart of Zambia. However, the nation's capital and largest urban zone, with its mishmash of dusty tree-lined streets, bustling African markets, Soviet-looking high-rise blocks and modern commerce, doesn't easily justify exploration by the casual visitor. There are no real attractions, grand museums to drool over or historical treasures to unearth. Nonetheless, for some, the city's genuine African feel, cosmopolitan populace and quality restaurants and accommodation are reason enough to spend a night or two. If you feel like letting loose, expat bars and the home-grown nightclub scene will see you through to the wee hours.
Lusaka
The idea of seeing a rhino in the wild just 15km from the capital seems absurd, but this new national park (opened in 2015) allows you to do just that…
Lusaka
On the southern outskirts of town is this elephant nursery set up by Game Rangers International (a Zambian conservationist NGO), which works with rescuing…
Lusaka
This big square box of a building resembling a Soviet-era Moscow ministry has upstairs galleries displaying exhibits on urban culture and Zambian history…
Munda Wanga Environmental Park
Lusaka
Munda Wanga Environmental Park is a rescue centre of sorts, with a variety of animals, including rarely seen pangolins and owls used for black magic. The…
Presidential Burial Site National Monument
Lusaka
This mausoleum is where the late Zambian presidents Levy Patrick Mwanawasa (1948–2008), Frederick Chiluba (1943–2011) and Michael Sata (1937–2014) are…
Lusaka
Featuring the impressive private collection of businessman and patron of the arts John Kapotwe, Namwandwe is hands-down the best in the country for…
Lusaka
The Freedom Statue, around the corner from the Lusaka National Museum, is dedicated to freedom fighters and those who lost their lives in the struggle for…
Lusaka
Fronted by the chaotic and congested eponymously named bus station, as well as a veritable Maginot Line of sidewalk vendors, reaching the entrance to the…
