Lusaka National Museum

This big square box of a building resembling a Soviet-era Moscow ministry has upstairs galleries displaying exhibits on urban culture and Zambian history as well cultural, ethnographic and archaeological displays. Contemporary Zambian paintings and sculpture are shown downstairs.

It makes for an interesting visit, but it's nearly identical in content to the museums in Livingstone, Mbale and Ndola, so it can be skipped if you've been to these. There's a basic cafeteria, souvenir store and kids corner.