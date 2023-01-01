Presidential Burial Site National Monument

This mausoleum is where the late Zambian presidents Levy Patrick Mwanawasa (1948–2008), Frederick Chiluba (1943–2011) and Michael Sata (1937–2014) are buried. Remarkably both Mwanawasa and Sata died while in office; the latter's tomb will be completed in 2018. It's an interesting enough sight, but the US$15 entry is a bit steep, though does include a guided tour.

Be aware photography is prohibited of the building opposite the main road, which is a former parliament building and now used by the Ministry of Defence.