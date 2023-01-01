Wildlife Discovery Centre

On the southern outskirts of town is this center set up by Game Rangers International (a Zambian conservationist NGO), which just opened the relocated elephant nursery that moved from Lilayi Lodge in 2022 and works with rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned elephants in Kafue National Park. They are open seven days a week from 9am to 3pm, and elephant viewing happens daily from 11:45am to 1pm. Entry is US$15 for adults; prices vary for residents and citizens. The center also runs sponsored 'Kids for Conservation' programs for children from under-resourced schools in Zambia.