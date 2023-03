Featuring the impressive private collection of businessman and patron of the arts John Kapotwe, Namwandwe is hands-down the best in the country for contemporary Zambian art. The gallery space is within his private home (an attraction in itself) and features paintings, sculptures, masks and fabrics by both established and up-and-coming artists. It's located 15km southeast of the city centre.

A return taxi from the city costs at least ZMW100, depending on waiting time.