Chobe Extended Day Trip from Victoria Falls

This is a full-day game viewing safari in the Chobe National Park with a difference. Because you are picked up earlier, this is the choicest time to encounter some of the big cats and nocturnal animals on the 1-hour drive to the border through the Zambezi National Park. You will be at the Chobe National Park`s gate slightly before 6:30am to start the day with half-day game drive in the park. This is the best time to see big cats, as they will still be active and hunting. The drive will continue until your break for lunch about noon.Lunch will be at the Chobe Safari Lodge (served buffet style) and after lunch, you will have some time to relax before the afternoon boat cruise on the Chobe River. This is a 3-hour cruise starting in the afternoon and ending about sunset. The cruise affords a chance to encounter many types of birds and other wildlife as they visit the river for a last drink of the day, and of course, the African sunset from your boat on river.You will be at the Zimbabwe border around 7:00pm for the 45 mile (70km) transfer to your Victoria Falls hotel. Again, this is a great time to see the cats of the Zambezi National Park, as they will be out and hunting. You will be back to your hotel around 8:00pm.