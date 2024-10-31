As a state largely defined by its verdant forests, much is made about Oregon’s famous lakes and rivers. But in southern Oregon, some 90 minutes north of the border with California, one body of water rules them all – Crater Lake. This caldera on Mt Mazama is the deepest lake in the US, and it lends its name to the state’s only national park.

Beyond the statistics, Crater Lake National Park has several of the top things to do in Oregon, especially if you enjoy the great outdoors. At Crater Lake, you can keep busy with fishing, camping, glamping, cycling and swimming. So whether you’re looking for a scenic weekend getaway, an epic biking adventure, or a relaxing (and informative) boat tour, Crater Lake is a premier destination. Here’s everything you need to know.

History of Crater Lake National Park

Crater Lake checks out as Oregon’s best national park. Sure, it's in a field of one, and still relatively obscure compared with West Coast heavy-hitters like Yosemite, Olympic, Glacier, and Yellowstone, but it's also the fifth-oldest national park in the US.

Established in 1902 by William Gladstone Steel, a journalist and mountaineer who had campaigned for 17 years to have it designated as a national park, the eponymous lake is actually a caldera, formed some 7,700 years ago when the Mt Mazama volcano erupted and caved in on itself. This massive eruption is why Crater Lake is so deep.

Reliant on snowmelt and rainwater to fill the basin, it took nearly 800 years for Crater Lake to reach capacity, but the results are utterly spectacular: The lake's glacier-clear, berry-blue color comes from the purity of the water. With a depth of 1943ft (592m), it’s the deepest lake in the US and the ninth-deepest in the entire world.

How to get to Crater Lake

Crater Lake National Park has three main entrances:

The west entrance: Drive northeast from Medford (the closest town) on Oregon 62 for 75 miles.

The south entrance: Drive north on US 97 from Klamath Falls, then northwest on Oregon 62.

The north entrance: Drive east on Ore. 138 from Roseburg to Rim Drive. This entrance is only open in the summer.

There are two main flight routes to get to Crater Lake.

Fly to Portland (PDX) and drive five hours south to the north entrance.

Fly to a regional airport – Redmond (RDM) or Medford (MFR) – and drive two hours to the south entrance.

If you are traveling in the winter, make sure to check the website or call the headquarters to scope out road conditions ahead of time.

The climate at Crater Lake

While Crater Lake is a wonderful national park for all four seasons, you may need to check the calendar and the weather forecast when planning your trip. The summer months are the best time to visit since the weather tends to stay dry and pleasantly warm during the day. Yet due to Crater Lake’s elevation (6,178ft, or 1,883m, at the surface), nighttime temperatures can drop to near freezing temps during the summer months, and the occasional dusting of summer snow can’t completely be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the winter season at Crater Lake tends to be long and very snowy, with an average of 41 feet (or 12.5m) of snow per year. While it’s possible to get some mild and dry days during the spring and fall shoulder seasons, Crater Lake often starts to get major snowfall in October, and that snowfall stays heavy as late as June.

If you like winter snow, you may love coming here from October all the way into May. However, if you prefer warm-weather hiking, a snow-free bike ride around the park, and a refreshing dip in the lake, July and August are your best bets for summer activities at Crater Lake.

Crater Lake National Park is open year-round, its campgrounds aren't – thanks to the heavy snow © FatCamera / Getty Images

Camping at Crater Lake

There are two campgrounds within the park itself. Both are only open for the peak season (usually May-September/early October) due to the heavy snowfall throughout the winter season.

Mazama Campground

South of the lake, Mazama Campground is a breathtaking 6000ft-high (1829m) site with 214 pitches. Each one has a fire ring, a picnic table, and access to restrooms and showers. The campsite experiences beautiful weather in the summer with highs of 65-75°F (18-24°C). The nights are clear and cool, with a scattering of stars unobstructed from light pollution.

Also, note that Mazama Campground is the only area at Crater Lake National Park where RVs and trailers are allowed to park overnight, and you can usually reserve a slot from mid–June through September. If no RV reservations are available when you’re planning to visit, there are some campgrounds outside the national park boundaries where RVs can stay overnight.

Lost Creek Campground

This remote, tent-only campground has just 16 pitches for bold, outdoorsy types. Located around 12 miles (19km) from the park headquarters, Lost Creek doesn’t open until the snow and any debris have been cleared from the access road, usually in July. And if you’re traveling with any furry friends, note that pets are allowed at the Lost Creek and Mazama Campgrounds.

Other accommodations at Crater Lake

Perched on the rim of the caldera, Crater Lake Lodge has the pick of the views. This 71-room lodge with a popular restaurant (freshly caught halibut, anyone?) has knockout vistas of both the lake and the surrounding wilderness. Built in 1915, the hotel rooms have been remodeled, but the public spaces retain a rugged, mountainside aesthetic.

Meanwhile, at Mazama Village, you’ll find a small collection of cabins in a Ponderosa pine forest that’s about 7 miles (or about 11km) south of Rim Village. Mazama Village also has the Annie Creek Restaurant and Gift Shop that’s open for lunch and dinner, as well as the Mazama Village Store that’s stocked with groceries, firewood and camping supplies. Keep in mind that if you want to stay in one of these cabins, they’re usually available from late May to late September.

Crater Lake National Park has a number of hiking trails for all fitness levels © Cavan Images / Getty Images

Hiking at Crater Lake

There are more than 90 miles (145km) of hiking trails through Crater Lake National Park, each varying in length and accessibility. For a difficult summit hike, try the 5-mile (8km) round trip to the top of 7976ft-high (2431m) Garfield Peak for the best panoramic views in the park.

On the easier side, the Castle Crest Wildflower Garden Trail provides a gentle 0.4-mile (0.6km) walk directly from the Steel Visitors Center through an array of flora.

Cycling at Crater Lake

Topping out at just below 8000ft (2438m) above sea level with frequent hills, the 33-mile-long (53 km) rim road may only be suited to advanced cyclists, but the rewards are great: fresh mountain air, pristine wilderness, awe-inspiring angles of the lake, and regular stops for photo ops and water breaks.

Note that there are no bike lanes. For an easier, traffic-free ride, check out Grayback Drive, which has eight miles (12.8km) of vehicle-free, unpaved terrain.

Things to do at Crater Lake for families

There's plenty to keep the family entertained at Crater Lake National Park. The visitor center is a good place to start with its interactive exhibits about the history and formation of the lake.

National Park Rangers lead Crater Lake boat cruises, providing insight into the caldera. To maintain water purity, the boat tours take place on purpose-built, low-emission watercraft. An extended version of this trip includes a stop at Wizard Island, a volcanic cinder cone that juts 750ft (229m) out of the lake, where visitors can hike, swim and fish.

Crater Lake also provides spectacular views by car, including the 33-mile scenic Rim Drive.

Other family-friendly things to do include trolley rides through the park, horse riding in the warmer months, and snowmobile trips in the winter.

If you fancy a dip, Wizard Island is a good place to brave the lake © Alexander S. Kunz / Getty Images

Can I swim in Crater Lake?

Yes, visitors can swim in Crater Lake. If you're in the mood for a dip, hike along the Cleetwood Cove Trail, a short, steep, partially shaded path from Rim Drive down to the shoreline. Cleetwood Cove is the only stretch of Crater Lake shoreline that you can legally access, so this is the only area of Crater Lake where you’re allowed to swim.

Most lake water comes from snowmelt, so even in summer, the surface temperature can average just 57°F (14°C). Pack a towel and some dry clothes. And since the Cleetwood Cove Trail is usually open from mid-June to late October, this is the only time you can legally swim at Crater Lake.

Only bathing suits and basic clothing can be worn in the water. Scuba and snorkeling gear, wet suits, goggles, inner tubes, kayaks, rafts and anything else that can potentially introduce invasive species into the lake are not allowed to protect the lake’s clarity.

