Small-Group Olympic National Park Tour from Seattle

Hop in the luxury vehicle and head out to Olympic National Park on this full-day, small-group tour from Seattle. Olympic National Park, located on the Olympic Peninsula, is a microcosm of Northwest ecosystems, where you will find remote beaches fringing the country's oldest forests and one of the state's most dramatic mountain ranges. The options for adventures are endless, as the Olympic Peninsula harbors some of the greatest true wilderness left in the contiguous United States, including a lush temperate rainforest. Sixteen species of plants and animals evolved here and nowhere else. Your tour begins with a downtown Seattle hotel pickup and a delicious light breakfast including pastries and hot beverages. The drive to Olympic National Park will have plenty of photo stops and you will see a waterfall or two, as well as stop to take a few short interpretive nature walks. Your naturalist guide may lead you on the Marymere Falls trail, which is lined with Old Growth Douglas Fir trees and culminates in a beautiful waterfall. You may also gaze upon the majestic Lake Crescent, a sparkling glacial lake surrounded by mountains. Weather permitting, you may drive up to Hurricane Ridge, a mountain citadel that puts you at the edge of the park's exceptionally jagged peaks. Olympic marmots and black-tailed deer often show up, and black bears are fairly common. From the meadows at the summit, take in a superb 360-degree view that embraces the surrounding mountains, the strait and the San Juan Islands. During the winter when snow is on the ground, typically mid-October through mid-March, you will strap on snowshoes for this guided nature trek.At midday, dine on a gourmet picnic of fresh local ingredients and local wines. Select snacks and drinks will be provided throughout the tour. For menu information, please refer to the Itinerary section.