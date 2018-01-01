Welcome to Harare
Top experiences in Harare
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Harare activities
Zimbabwe Safari Tour
Day 1-2: Victoria falls (2 nights) Meet and greet and transferred to your lodge. Main destination: Victoria Falls Accommodation: Bayete lodge or similar Meals & drinks: Dinner Activities : Zambezi River Sunset cruise and Tour of the Victoria falls Day 3-4: Hwange National Park (2 nights) After breakfast the trip departs to one of Africa's finest havens for wildlife Hwange National Park. Main destination: Hwange National Park Accommodation: Hwange Safari lodge or Similar Meals & drinks: Breakfast and Dinner Activities: Morning and afternoon game drives Day 5-6: Matopos National Park (2 nights) After breakfast we depart for Matopos National Park. Main destination: Matobo National Park Accommodation: The Big Cave or Similar Meals & drinks: Breakfast and Dinner Activities: Cave Paintings, Balancing rocks and Rhino game viewing Day 7: Great Zimbabwe Ruins (1 night) The Ancient City, where we will be inspired by the Ruins of Great Zimbabwe built in 1200AD. Main destination: Great Zimbabwe Accommodation: Great Zimbabwe Hotel Meals & drinks: Breakfast and Dinner Activities: Tour of the Monument Day 8-9: Nyanga (the Eastern Highlands) (2 nights) The Eastern highlands, also known as “The little England” of Zimbabwe. Main destination: Nyanga National Park Accommodation: Trout beck-Resort Inn Resort Meals & drinks: Breakfast and Dinner Activities: Rhodes Nyanga Museum, Worlds view and the scenery Day 10-11: Harare (2 nights) Depart to Harare Zimbabwe's Capital City. . Main destination: Harare Accommodation: Cresta Lodge or Meikles Hotel Meals & drinks: Breakfast and Dinner Activities: City tour, Wild is life and the Balancing rocks Day 12: Cresta Lodge Harare (Departure) This day you will be transferred to the airport for you flight after breakfast (B). Main destination: Harare International Airport Meals & drinks: Breakfast
Harare City Tour
Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Cathedral of the Sacred Heart is located on Fourth Street near the Central Intelligence Organization. It is one of the most beautiful buildings in the city and is a fine example of Gothic Revival architecture, with its two heavily adorned towers. It is one the few remaining British Colonial-era buildings left in Harare. The cathedral is the seat of the archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Harare. The Balancing Rocks They are geomorphological features of igneous rocks found in many parts of Zimbabwe, and are particularly noteworthy in Matopos National Park and near the township of Epworth to the southeast of Harare. The formations are of natural occurrence in a perfectly balanced state without other support. Their popularity grew when the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe featured the formations on the last series of Zimbabwean banknotes. Africa Unity Square Africa Unity Square, also known as Cecil Square, is remarkable for its large fountain and the flower sellers that line the square. It was named Cecil Square in honor of Cecil John Rhodes. The square was built in 1890, and it has served as an important meeting place throughout Harare's history. It is also a wonderful spot to relax and enjoy the day. Wild is Life It is a haven of comfort and seclusion, calm and dignity. Many of whom are rescued, orphaned or specially protected. We choose to offer these experiences with integrity and with a responsibility towards the welfare of both the guests and our wild residents. Its a place to be to learn more about wild life conservation. Town Ship Experience Visit a township to see small businesses at work in the street, arts and craft, small markets, and above all meet the friendly and accessible people of Harare, the city that never sleeps.
9-Day Zimbabwe Highlights Tour from Harare
From Harare you'll journey to the Eastern Highlands and experience the Bvumba Mountains, then head for Masvingo with a tour of the Great Zimbabwe ruins, a national monument and World Heritage Site. We visit the Matobo Hills and enjoy a tour of the Matobo National Park. Make your way to Hwange National Park and enjoy open-vehicle game drives on the Hwange concession, and visit the Painted Dog Sanctuary. Travel to the district of Binga towards Lake Kariba's south-western shore, getting ready for spectacular views and dramatic sunsets! Relax on scenic boat cruises and enjoy time at leisure at the lake. Transfer to Victoria Falls, with the perfect opportunity to extend your trip to include the impressive Victoria Falls.
Around Zimbabwe 12 Days Mobile Safaris
Day 1 Arrival back in Victoria Falls Over night take day slowly and refresh Day 2 08:00am - Guided Tour of Falls 10:00am - Helicopter flight 15 minutes 12:00am - Lunch at Look out cafe Shopping open market Optional activities 07:00pm - Boma Dinner included on tour Day - 3 Drive 224 km early checkout to Hwange National Park 2hour 30 minutes drive Check in noon and afternoon game drive in the park Overnight at lodge on BB Day 4 06:00am game drive and 4:00pm game drive to sunset sometimes combined to all full day out from 06:00am -6:00 back at lodge Overnight at lodge on BB Day 5 Drive from Hwange to Bulawayo 2 hour 45 minutes drive , check out early morning after breakfast. Check in Bulawayo and 2 hours refresh 3:00pm Museum and City tour 7:00pm 24/7 African meal and braai included on tour Day 6 Early drive after Breakfast to Matopo Check in at Lodge and refresh 2 hours 11:00 - Day out to the park and curves and have lunch on hills , mountain hikings, Cecil Rhodes grave Day 7 Early morning hikings and optiona Rhino game drive 10h00 - drive out to Masvingo Check in around 3:00pm in a lodge closer to the park. Overnight on BB accomodation Day 8 Morning breakfast then to the park for Great Zimbabwe ruins and many more 12:00 Break out for lunch at lodge 03:00pm out for more hikings in the park and a Sunset on dam walls with wine chill Overnight accomodation on BB Day 9 Drive after breakfast to Gweru Antelope park Check in noon and enjoy wildlife and birding Optional activities Overnight on BB Day 10 Drive 3hours to Nyanga Check in noon and enjoy birding and around wildlife Day 11 Early morning Nyanga mountain hikings, Ziwa Museum, 3:00pm - Mutarazzi and Pungwe falls 07:00pm - Back lodge Day 12 Drive and catch a flight in Harare out Trip end bid farewell