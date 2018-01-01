Harare City Tour

Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Cathedral of the Sacred Heart is located on Fourth Street near the Central Intelligence Organization. It is one of the most beautiful buildings in the city and is a fine example of Gothic Revival architecture, with its two heavily adorned towers. It is one the few remaining British Colonial-era buildings left in Harare. The cathedral is the seat of the archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Harare. The Balancing Rocks They are geomorphological features of igneous rocks found in many parts of Zimbabwe, and are particularly noteworthy in Matopos National Park and near the township of Epworth to the southeast of Harare. The formations are of natural occurrence in a perfectly balanced state without other support. Their popularity grew when the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe featured the formations on the last series of Zimbabwean banknotes. Africa Unity Square Africa Unity Square, also known as Cecil Square, is remarkable for its large fountain and the flower sellers that line the square. It was named Cecil Square in honor of Cecil John Rhodes. The square was built in 1890, and it has served as an important meeting place throughout Harare's history. It is also a wonderful spot to relax and enjoy the day. Wild is Life It is a haven of comfort and seclusion, calm and dignity. Many of whom are rescued, orphaned or specially protected. We choose to offer these experiences with integrity and with a responsibility towards the welfare of both the guests and our wild residents. Its a place to be to learn more about wild life conservation. Town Ship Experience Visit a township to see small businesses at work in the street, arts and craft, small markets, and above all meet the friendly and accessible people of Harare, the city that never sleeps.