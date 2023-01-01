National Botanic Gardens

Harare

If you thought Harare couldn't get any more relaxed, you clearly haven't visited its botanical gardens. Spread over 68 hectares, it's an extremely peaceful spot, showcasing 90% of the different ecological habitats found in Zimbabwe. However, it's suffering neglect from recent drought and lack of funding. A bicycle is the ideal way to get around; hire one from It's a Small World. Its restaurant is a pleasant spot for lunch; otherwise pack a picnic to enjoy on the lawns.

