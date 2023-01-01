National Botanic Gardens

If you thought Harare couldn't get any more relaxed, you clearly haven't visited its botanical gardens. Spread over 68 hectares, it's an extremely peaceful spot, showcasing 90% of the different ecological habitats found in Zimbabwe. However, it's suffering neglect from recent drought and lack of funding. A bicycle is the ideal way to get around; hire one from It's a Small World. Its restaurant is a pleasant spot for lunch; otherwise pack a picnic to enjoy on the lawns.