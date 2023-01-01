Mukuvisi Woodlands Environmental Centre

Only 7km from the city, most of the 265 hectares here are natural msasa parkland where zebras, giraffes and antelope species roam free. View from the platform (bring binoculars) or on foot with a safari guide (US$10), or go on a horse safari (adult/child $15/12) at 8.30am, 11am and 3pm. Sundays are a good time to visit because you can cycle or walk about without a guide. Birdwatching is excellent ($20 for three hours). Note that there are some depressing animal enclosures.