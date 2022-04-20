Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Gallo Images
More attractive than most other Southern African capitals, Harare is a laid-back city where wide avenues are lined with dusty red earth, and indigenous plants and blooming jacarandas give it a lovely African summertime feel. While it’s tempting to rush off to your safari, it’s worth hanging around in Harare to sample its fine dining, museums, craft markets and varied bars.
Harare
The grandiose obelisk of Heroes' Acre, overlooking the town, is straight out of Pyongyang, yet lies just 7km from Harare. Designed with the assistance of…
Harare
In the southeast corner of Harare Gardens, this lovely gallery has multiple spaces exhibiting a mix of contemporary local, African and international…
Mukuvisi Woodlands Environmental Centre
Harare
Only 7km from the city, most of the 265 hectares here are natural msasa parkland where zebras, giraffes and antelope species roam free. View from the…
Harare
If you thought Harare couldn't get any more relaxed, you clearly haven't visited its botanical gardens. Spread over 68 hectares, it's an extremely…
Harare
Founded in 1935, this building is the repository for the history of Rhodesia and modern Zimbabwe. It's worth a visit to see artefacts, photos, accounts of…
Harare
Inspired by the ruins of Great Zimbabwe, the Eastgate Centre shopping complex is noteworthy for its sustainable design based on a termite mound, which…
Harare
Not quite the NY stock exchange but certainly fast paced. Get among the action on the floors where farmers on one side sell bales of tobacco to brokers on…
Harare
A must for contemporary art lovers is this gallery inside the charming colonial house of eminent Rhodesian painter Robert Paul (1906–79). It showcases…
in partnership with getyourguide