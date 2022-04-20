Harare

Harare CBD, Harare, Zimbabwe

More attractive than most other Southern African capitals, Harare is a laid-back city where wide avenues are lined with dusty red earth, and indigenous plants and blooming jacarandas give it a lovely African summertime feel. While it’s tempting to rush off to your safari, it’s worth hanging around in Harare to sample its fine dining, museums, craft markets and varied bars.

  • National Heroes Acre, Harare, Zimbabwe

    National Heroes' Acre

    Harare

    The grandiose obelisk of Heroes' Acre, overlooking the town, is straight out of Pyongyang, yet lies just 7km from Harare. Designed with the assistance of…

  • National Gallery of Zimbabwe

    National Gallery of Zimbabwe

    Harare

    In the southeast corner of Harare Gardens, this lovely gallery has multiple spaces exhibiting a mix of contemporary local, African and international…

  • ZIMBABWE - MARCH 14: Burchell's Zebra (Equus quagga), Harare, Mukuvisi Woodlands Wildlife and Environment Centre, Zimbabwe. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

    Mukuvisi Woodlands Environmental Centre

    Harare

    Only 7km from the city, most of the 265 hectares here are natural msasa parkland where zebras, giraffes and antelope species roam free. View from the…

  • National Botanic Gardens

    National Botanic Gardens

    Harare

    If you thought Harare couldn't get any more relaxed, you clearly haven't visited its botanical gardens. Spread over 68 hectares, it's an extremely…

  • National Archives of Zimbabwe

    National Archives of Zimbabwe

    Harare

    Founded in 1935, this building is the repository for the history of Rhodesia and modern Zimbabwe. It's worth a visit to see artefacts, photos, accounts of…

  • Eastgate Centre

    Eastgate Centre

    Harare

    Inspired by the ruins of Great Zimbabwe, the Eastgate Centre shopping complex is noteworthy for its sustainable design based on a termite mound, which…

  • Tobacco Floor

    Tobacco Floor

    Harare

    Not quite the NY stock exchange but certainly fast paced. Get among the action on the floors where farmers on one side sell bales of tobacco to brokers on…

  • Delta Gallery

    Delta Gallery

    Harare

    A must for contemporary art lovers is this gallery inside the charming colonial house of eminent Rhodesian painter Robert Paul (1906–79). It showcases…

TV

Netflix's first African series Queen Sono shows off thrilling locations around the continent

Mar 9, 2020 • 1 min read

