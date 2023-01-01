National Archives of Zimbabwe

Founded in 1935, this building is the repository for the history of Rhodesia and modern Zimbabwe. It's worth a visit to see artefacts, photos, accounts of early explorers and settlers, and displays about the Second Chimurenga and pre-colonial Zimbabwe. There are original newspaper clippings from significant moments in history, oil paintings and the first Union Jack flag raised in Harare (then known as Fort Salisbury) in 1890. To get here, take Churchill Ave off Borrowdale Rd, from where it's signed.