Welcome to Africa
Africa. There's nowhere like it on the planet for wildlife, wild lands and rich traditions that endure. Prepare to fall in love.
Natural Beauty
Whether you're a wide-eyed first-timer or a frequent visitor, Africa cannot fail to get under your skin. The canvas upon which the continent's epic story is written is itself astonishing, and reason enough to visit. From the tropical rainforests and glorious tropical coastline of Central Africa to the rippling dunes of the Namib Desert, from the signature savannah of the Serengeti to jagged mountains, green-tinged highlands and deep-gash canyons that mark the Great Rift Valley's continental traverse – wherever you find yourself on this big, beautiful continent, Africa has few peers when it comes to natural beauty.
New Africa
The past retains its hold over the lives of many Africans, but just as many have embraced the future, bringing creativity and sophistication to the continent's cities and urban centres. Sometimes this New Africa is expressed in a creative-conservation search for solutions to the continent's environmental problems, or in an eagerness to break free of the restrictive chains of the past and transform the traveller experience. But just as often, modern Africans are taking all that is new and fusing it onto the best of the old.
Ancient Africa
On this continent where human beings first came into existence, customs, traditions and ancient rites tie Africans to generations and ancestors past and to the collective memory of myriad people. In many rural areas it can feel as though the modern world might never have happened, and they are all the better for it, and old ways of doing things – with a certain grace and civility, hospitality and a community spirit – survive. There are time-honoured ceremonies, music that dates back to the days of Africa's golden empires, and masks that tell stories of spirit worlds never lost. Welcome to Old Africa.
Wildlife Bonanza
A Noah's ark of wildlife brings Africa's landscapes to life, with a tangible and sometimes profoundly mysterious presence that adds so much personality to the African wild. So many of the great beasts, including elephants, hippos and lions, call Africa home. Going on safari may be something of a travel cliché, but we're yet to find a traveller who has watched the wildlife world in motion in the Masai Mara, watched the epic battles between predator and prey in the Okavango Delta, or communed with gorillas and surfing hippos in Gabon and has not been reduced to an ecstatic state of childlike wonder.
Top experiences in Africa
Recent articles
Africa activities
Cairo Airport Private Arrival Transfer
Travel from Cairo International Airport to your Cairo City or Giza Plateau hotel. Alternatively this transfer is available from Cairo train station to Cairo Airport. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.When making a booking, you will need to advise your arrival details and your Cairo City or Giza Plateau hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Cape Peninsula Tour from Cape Town
Leave your Cape Town hotel by air-conditioned minibus and head south along the Cape Peninsula to Hout Bay – a coastal neighborhood that sits roughly halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point. Now popular as an upmarket seaside resort, Hout Bay is a fishing village and has retained its friendly, small-town appeal. Enjoy time at leisure here – perhaps exploring independently or visiting nearby Duiker Island (own expense) to see its colony of gorgeous Cape fur seals.Continue via Chapmans Peak to the southernmost edge of the Cape Peninsula at the far end of Table Mountain National Park to reach Cape of Good Hope Nature Reserve. With roughly 1.5 hours at leisure here, you can explore on your own or perhaps visit one of the reserve’s cafes for lunch (own expense). Time permitting, stroll down to Cape Point to see the actual tip of the peninsula where the Atlantic and Indian oceans collide.On the way back to Cape Town, visit Simon’s Town on the False Bay Coast for a look around and head to Boulder’s Beach (entry at own expense) to see the town’s cute colony of African penguins. Return to your Cape Town hotel via the pretty towns of Fish Hoek and Muizenberg with your final stop at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens -- set at the foot of Table Mountain -- and explore its stunning grounds with your guide. Kirstenbosch grows vegetation and fauna that are totally unique to the Cape Floral Region and the site was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2004. See the rare plants and trees on a walk around the Western’s Capes very own botanical wonderland.
Atlas Mountains with Takerkoust Lake Option from Marrakech
After morning pickup from your Marrakech hotel or riad, travel with your small group in a comfortable and air conditioned 4x4 vehicle or minivan with an experienced english speaking guide through the majestic Atlas Mountains. Admire towering snow-topped peaks on your 1-hour drive to the first valley Ourika, famous by its waterfalls, this lush valley’s waterfalls are a lovely counterpoint to the surrounding landscape and the guided visit will help you to fully explore this waterfalls with your expert mountain guide, about 1hr 30 min walk for going and coming back (if you aren’t interested by the walk you can have a drink in the small cafes beside the river), you will enjoy different landscapes and get spectacular views, in this valley you will have the opportunity to visit the Berber women extracting the argan oil (the unique Moroccan oil). Continue through the second valley which is Oukaimeden valley (Ski resort), and taking a secluded mountain road standing at 1800 meters above sea level to reach the third valley of this tour which is Sidi Fares, you will pass through traditional Berber villages built from adobe and stones, and to discover the authentic life of Berber people and culture and will arrange a delicious lunch for you (Moroccan salad or soup, Berber tagine, Moroccan couscous, dessert and drinks) in a typical Berber house. Afterward, head toward the fourth valley that is Asni, famous by its fruit trees (Apples, walnut, almonds, peaches...), have your camera ready to take pictures of highest peak in North Africa, the Toubkal mount with 13 665 feet. At this point, head back to Marrakech or, if you’ve chosen the extended option, continue your journey into the Moroccan countryside for another hour. Travel to Takerkoust Lake, a serene sapphire-blue artificial lake popular with locals, then, pass wheat fields and villages on your way to the Kik Plateau, a distinctive limestone outcropping in the Atlas Mountains that offers wonderful views of the lush valleys below. Return to Marrakech and conclude your thrilling tour through the Atlas mountains with drop-off at your hotel at approximately 5pm.
Private Tour: Giza Pyramids, Sphinx, Memphis, Sakkara
The Giza Plateau is only around 30 minutes from Cairo, where your qualified Egyptologist guide will provide a fascinating introduction to each of the three pyramids: Cheops, Khafre and Menakaure. You will have free time to enter one of the pyramids (additional cost), though your guide is not permitted to enter with you, or take a camel ride (additional cost). After visiting the pyramids, you'll continue across the plateau for a photo opportunity of the three pyramids rising from the sands, with the Cairo skyline in the background. A short drive to the city side of the plateau finds you standing at the feet of the Sphinx, for thousands of years the enigmatic symbol of Egypt. Also in Giza you may visit the Solar Boat Museum (optional), home to the remarkably well preserved funerary boat of Khufu. Your next stop is Sakkara, home of Egypt's oldest pyramid, built in 2650 B.C. Your guide will provide a brief history of the famous Step Pyramid and you'll have free time to walk around. Your final stop is Memphis, the ancient capital of Egypt. Here you will see artifacts from many of the great rulers of Egypt, including the fallen statue of Ramses II. You will also have the chance to visit a Papyrus Institute to see how the famous artwork is made.
Atlas Mountains, Three Valleys Private Tour from Marrakech
This day-long excursion from Marrakech provides the opportunity to encounter Berber village life firsthand as you make your way to the home of a Berber family in the High Atlas mountains, and an opportunity to ride a camel which is included. You will be picked up from your hotel in Marrakech at 9am, in a comfortable air-conditioned 4x4 or minivan. and start your drive out of the city. The first stop will be at a traditional village and an argon oil cooperativeContinue on your climb up into the Atlas mountains with amazing views and an opportunity to ride a camel which is included. After a camel ride you will be driven to Imlil Valley, here you will stop for couple of tea and cake on a terrace then your guide will ask you how you will like to spend the day. There are options for length of walk and a vehicle drive to a higher village in the Atlas or you can trek on foot or ride a mule.Stop for lunch on a terrace high up above Ait Souka Village with a traditional Berber cuisine, salad, tajine, couscous, fruit and drinks. After lunch, continue on a short walk to experience life in a Berber house, meet the family and your guide will explain to you the Berber way of life.Continue to the third valley of Molay Brahim.Afterward, drive to Marrakech. Admire the azure artificial lake framed by snow-capped mountains and pass traditional villages to the Kik Plateau, a limestone mountain plateau with epic views over the verdant valleys below. Your trip then ends with a drop-off at your Marrakesh accommodation.
Cairo Airport Private Departure Transfer
Travel from your Cairo City or Giza Plateau hotel to Cairo International Airport . Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.When making a booking, you will need to advise your departure details and your Cairo City or Giza Plateau hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.