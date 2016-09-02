Welcome to Vientiane
Meanwhile, with most of its old French villas now stylishly reincarnated into restaurants and small hotels, Vientiane is achieving an unprecedented level of panache with a distinctly Gallic flavour. For the well-heeled traveller and backpacker the city acquits itself equally well, be it with low-cost digs and street markets, or upscale boutique accommodation and gastronomic eateries.
Whether you spend your time in Vientiane lounging over a novel in an old-fashioned bakery, shopping in silk shops or swigging Beerlao while drinking up the fiery sunset over the Mekong, once you leave you’ll miss this place more than you expected.
Private Tour: Vientiane City Sightseeing and Buddha Park
In the morning, you will be picked up at your hotel in Vientiane at 8:30 am and start this relaxing tour.Proceed to the well-known Buddha Park located 25 km from the city. The park is home to over 200 statues of Buddha and Hinduism characters made by concrete, especially the enormous sleeping Buddha statue which is 40m in length. Get inside the enormous monument with different floors symbolizing for Hell, Underworld, and Heaven. Many statues seem not to enter the static meditation and peace, they exude the frustrating look that makes a lot of different emotions. Relax and enjoy a picnic lunch and then head back to Vientiane City for sightseeing. Upon arrival in the city visit the Patuxay, a famous memorial monument built in 1957 and also one of the most prominent landmarks in the city. The architecture of the monument was inspired by the architecture of Triomphe in Paris and combined with typical Lao motifs. From the top of the monument, you can see an excellent panoramic view of the city. Follow steps to the end of Lane Xang Street to visit the That Luang, the symbol of Buddhist country Laos. it is also appeared on the bank-note of this nation and was built in 1566 on the ruins of 13th-century-Hindu temple. Finally, visit the Vat Sisaket which is famous for not only its cloister wall storing thousands of tiny Buddha images, but also its beautiful architecture and layout with history dated back to 1818. When the tour ends, transfer back to your hotel.
Private Arrival Transfer: Vientiane Wattay Airport to Hotel
Reserve a private transfer from Vientiane (Wattay) international airport to your hotel in Vientiane will save you money and time. Receive a warm welcome, impeccable service and comfortable private transportation when making airport transfer arrangement. Each vehicle is operated by a professional driver, offering auto climate controlled comfort and reliability. Private transfer services are available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. When you book this service please provide your flight and accommodation details and you will be confirmed within 24 hours. Please give your driver travel voucher when you receive this comfort service and relax all the way to you hotel in Vientiane.
Private Departure Transfer: From Hotel in Vientiane to the Airport
Reserve a private transfer from your hotel in Vientiane to the airport with hassle free will save you money and time. Receive a warm welcome, impeccable service and comfortable private transportation when reserve arrangement pick-up from your hotel in Vientiane.Each vehicle is operated by a professional driver, offering auto climate controlled comfort and reliability. Private transfer services are available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. When you book this service please provide your flight departure time and accommodation details and you will be confirmed within 24 hours. Please give your driver travel voucher when you receive this comfort service and relax all the way to the airport for departure flight.
Vientiane Half-Day City Tour
You will be picked up at your hotel in Vientiane at 9:00 am for morning departure or 2:00 pm for afternoon departure and begins at the serene Wat Sisaket, the only temple left intact after the Siamese (Thai) invasion in 1828. It is one of the most beautiful temples in the capital, and its breezy teak covered hallways are filled with thousands of miniature Buddha statues.Continue on to the nearby Wat Phra Keo. Used as a religious museum, Wat Phra Keo displays a collection of both Lao and Khmer works of art. Also nearby is the Presidential Palace. Although you are not allowed to visit inside, it is a good glimpse in to the town’s colonial past as this building formerly served as the French governor’s palace. Visit COPE, an association working to help landmine victims. A visit to the center provides in-depth information about the history of the American/Vietnam war and the lasting impact of unexplored ordinances (UXO) in the area and the efforts underway to clear them.Continue to the Patuxay monument, Laos’ version of the Arc de Triomphe, where you can climb the stairs to the roof for sweeping panoramic views of the city. Next, your tour takes you to That Luang, the holiest site in Laos. Constructed by King Setthethirat in the 16th century, the temple is resplendent as the sun is shines upon its towering golden spire. End your tour of the capital along the banks of the Mekong River. Stroll along the river, stop to enjoy a cold drink, or sample a snack from one of the many local food stalls. When the tour ends, you will be transferred back to your hotel.
Guided Vientiane City and Buddha Park Full-Day Tour
You will be picked up at your hotel in Vientiane in the morning to begin your private tour at the serene Wat Si Saket, the only temple left intact after the Siamese (Thai) invasion of 1828. It is one of the most beautiful temples in the capital, and its breezy teak-covered hallways are filled with thousands of miniature Buddha statues.Continue on to the nearby Wat Ho Phra Keo. As a religious museum, the temple displays a collection of both Lao and Khmer works of art. Also stop by the nearby Presidential Palace and appreciate the building from outside (going inside is not permitted). Get a good glimpse into the town’s colonial past as this building formerly served as the French governor’s palace. Visit Wat Si Muang, one of the most popular and venerated temples in Vientiane. Then move on to the Patuxai monument (Victory Gate), Laos’ version of the Arc de Triomphe, where you can climb the stairs to the roof for sweeping panoramic views of the city. Next, your tour takes you to That Luang, the holiest site in Laos. Constructed by King Setthethirat in the 16th century, the temple is resplendent as the sun shines upon its towering golden spire. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant and then take a 45-minute drive to the Buddha Park. En route make a brief stop and take photos of the Friendship Bridge, built by the Australian government in 1994, which links Laos and Thailand.On arrival, take a stroll around the Buddha Park (Xieng Khuan), filled with more than 200 Buddhist and Hindu statues. The tranquil setting along the Mekong River is a contrast to the slightly eccentric sculptures built in 1958 by a Laos shaman. The concrete sculptures are unique and intriguing, sitting majestically in the peaceful park. Driving back to Vientiane, you'll stop by the Lao Disabled Women's Development Centre, which aims to bring knowledge and skills to disabled women so that they can become self-sufficient and productive members of the community. The center focuses its efforts on helping people with disabilities gain independence and self confidence. A visit to the center provides you with the opportunity to talk to these women and to observe their skill at creating handicrafts such as hand-made paper. End your full-day tour of the capital along the banks of the Mekong River as the sun begins to set. Stroll along the river, stop to enjoy a cold drink, or sample a snack from one of the many local food stalls, if you like, before being transferred back to your hotel.