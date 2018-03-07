Welcome to Bozeman & Gallatin Valley
The brick buildings downtown, overflowing with brewpubs and boutiques, still retain their dusty historic appeal. You can still spend days in the surrounding Bridger and Gallatin mountains without seeing another human.
And, while Big Sky up the forested Gallatin Valley is besieged with condos and town-homes, Bridger Bowl is so underdeveloped you might question whether the place is still open. In short, get here quick so you can tell your kids about the time you were in Bozemen while it was still one of the coolest unknown towns in the Rockies.
Bozeman & Gallatin Valley activities
Private Cross Country Skiing and Snowshoeing Tours
The guide will meet you at your hotel or place of lodging for an early morning pick up. Pick up locations include Livingston, Paradise Valley, Gardiner, MT and Mammoth Hot Springs, WY. Ride with the guide to the designated snowshoe and cross country ski trails. Along the way, look for wildlife including elk, bison, coyotes and wolves. Winter is also a great time just to see wildlife. The specific trail or route depends on experience, fitness level, and overall ski ability. Routes often include Baronette Peak, Tower area, Mammoth Hot Springs, and all across Yellowstone's northern range ecosystem. The activity caters to all skill levels and abilities. All of our local and knowledgeable guides will help you learn about Yellowstone's astounding geology, rich history, and complicated ecological processes.
Trail Rides at Erik's Ranch
See for yourself why iconic movies such as "A River Runs Through It" and "Horse Whisperer" were filmed here. Our gentle therapy horses will lead the way up switchbacks while your guides will impart stories and folktales of this beautiful geographic area. Book your tour today for an unforgettable Western experience!In the heart of the Absaroka Mountains, choose between a 1 hour ride on the Erik's Ranch property, a 2.5 hour ride ascending Antelope Butte, or a 4.5 hour ride up rugged Chimney Rock. All trail rides begin and conclude at Erik's Ranch: 273 Trail Creek Road, Livingston, MT. Rides begin promptly at 9am. You may leave your car on the property during this time. Dress in long pants, such as jeans, and wear shoes with a heel.
Antelope Butte Hike
The Antelope Butte Hike is available April through September. The start time is 9:00am and the hike lasts approximately two hours. Our tour guides are members of Erik's Ranch, and are young adults on the autism spectrum. Your guide, Carolyn, has a passion for the outdoors and will entertain you with facts about the Ranch and the surrounding area. We ask that you meet at the Lodge 15 minutes prior to the start of the hike so that you can be given safety instructions. You will be walking through brush, and as you ascend the Butte, the incline can be challenging. Please bring a water bottle, and wear long pants.
Freeride Rental Ski Rental Package
This is a full service ski and snowboard shop delivering equipment rentals to over 37 North American Ski Resorts. Instead of traveling to a busy ski shop and waiting in line, have this shop deliver your equipment and get fitted in the comfort of your accommodations. If there are any issues during your rental, the tour operator will meet you to fix those problems anywhere that is convenient for you. On the final day of your rental you will be met at a time and place of your choosing to have your equipment picked up.Frequently Asked Questions:● Get delivery from 7:00am - 8:00pm, 7 days a week● Butlers bring extra boots for a perfect fit on delivery● Equipment is from industry leaders Rossignol and Smith Optics● No extra fee for delivery! Prices are comparable to rental shops in the village.● Great for groups● Dedication to customer service- industry leading 92.22% NPS score.● Full support throughout the stay: Expert ski technicians address any problems at the guests convenience. From changing boot sizes at accommodations, to swapping out skis at the base of the mountain, there is typically have a 30 min response time to resolve any issues.
Junior Ski Rental Package
This is a full service ski and snowboard shop delivering equipment rentals to over 37 North American Ski Resorts. Instead of traveling to a busy ski shop and waiting in line, have this shop deliver your equipment and get fitted in the comfort of your accommodations. If there are any issues during your rental, the tour operator will meet you to fix those problems anywhere that is convenient for you. On the final day of your rental you will be met at a time and place of your choosing to have your equipment picked up.
Junior Snowboard Rental Package
This is a full service ski and snowboard shop delivering equipment rentals to over 37 North American Ski Resorts. Instead of traveling to a busy ski shop and waiting in line, have this shop deliver your equipment and get fitted in the comfort of your accommodations. If there are any issues during your rental, the tour operator will meet you to fix those problems anywhere that is convenient for you. On the final day of your rental you will be met at a time and place of your choosing to have your equipment picked up.