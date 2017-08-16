Welcome to Greater Phoenix
Culturally, it offers an opera, a symphony, several theaters and three of the state's finest museums – the Heard, Phoenix Art and Musical Instrument Museums – while the Desert Botanical Garden is a stunning introduction to the region's flora and fauna. For sports fans, there are professional baseball, football, basketball and ice-hockey teams, and more than 200 golf courses.
Southeast of Phoenix proper, student-flavored Tempe (tem-pee) is a lively district with a good bar scene, while suburban Mesa has a couple of interesting museums. To the north lies the ritzy enclave of Scottsdale.
Grand Canyon and Sedona Deluxe Small-Group Tour From Phoenix
Journey through the beautiful Arizona landscapes on this small-group trip from the Phoenix-Scottsdale area! Visit the Grand Canyon and explore Sedona on an exciting full-day tour. Sit back, relax and enjoy a scenic drive through the Sonora Desert for a day of amazing scenic diversity. Travel north to Sedona and see Arizona’s iconic saguaro cactus. Admire the desert scenery before reaching the world-famous Red Rock country. Take a break, stretch your legs and enjoy time for photos before journeying to Grand Canyon.Based on time, your picnic lunch will either be served in Sedona or at the Grand Canyon. Take in scenic views of the Oak Creek Canyon from the highway and see the San Francisco Peaks among the seemingly endless Ponderosa Pine Forest. Drive up 6,000 feet (1,800 meters) and arrive at the stunning Grand Canyon National Park. Spend at least three hours exploring the widest and deepest part of the canyon, which stretches 277 miles (445 km) long. Visit the El Tovar Hotel and Hopi House in Grand Canyon Village. Take time to shop, take a walk along the canyon’s rim, enjoy photo opportunities and visit cultural exhibits along the rim. Then, enjoy a scenic ride back to the Phoenix-Scottsdale area.
Grand Canyon via Sedona and Navajo Reservation
Your day trip from Phoenix to the Grand Canyon includes some of Arizona's most scenic landscapes. Start with a journey through the Sonoran Desert to the red rock country of Sedona, where you will make a morning coffee break and a photo stop. Then continue on your tour along a pretty 22-mile scenic drive through Oak Creek Canyon.You’ll travel up into the San Francisco Mountains surrounding the Flagstaff area through the town of Williams. You’ll arrive at the Grand Canyon around lunchtime, and you’ll have a break to eat, drink in the boundless wonders of the canyon from great overlooks, take a short nature walk or browse shops for souvenirs handcrafted by the local Native Tribes.After your lunch break, your guide will take you on a 25-mile driving tour along the rim of the Grand Canyon. This is the main event – incredible view after incredible view of the canyon will keep your jaw in a permanent dropped state. You’ll stop at viewpoints along the way to learn about the canyon from your knowledgeable guide and take pictures.The rim tour takes about two hours, and then your guide will escort you by van from the canyon through the Navajo Nation, where you’ll stop at the historic Cameron Trading Post, an authentic Navajo trading post. You will have time to shop, and enjoy views of the Little Colorado River Gorge and the Painted Desert in the distance.Conclude your tour with a journey across the Navajo Nation, back through the mountains of Flagstaff and into the Verde River valley, where a snack stop will be made early evening.
Grand Canyon Helicopter and Ground Tour From Phoenix
After being picked up by luxury van from the Phoenix metro area, your first stop is the famous Red Rocks of Sedona. During the brief stop you can stretch your legs, take photos of the Red Rocks before you make your way to the Grand Canyon. Continuing on your scenic drive though Oak Creek Canyon, one of the USA's most scenic drives, you'll experience dramatic elevation changes as you wind through 2000 vertical feet (600 meters) of red walled canyon before emerging into a ponderosa forest. Once at the Grand Canyon South Rim, board a state-of-the-art helicopter for a 45-minute flight over the Grand Canyon. You’ll fly towards the eastern end of the canyon, following the Colorado River, over the picturesque Kaibab National Forest and through the Dragon Corridor, the widest and deepest part of the Grand Canyon.Spending a total of three hours at the Grand Canyon National Park, you can take in the natural beauty of the site by walking along the rim trail or have lunch at one of the lookout points. Also, at the canyon you'll have time to shop and capture incredible pictures of the canyon. You will then head back on a scenic drive back to Phoenix/Scottsdale area.
Desert Belle Sightseeing Cruise on Saguaro Lake
Prepare to see some of Arizona’s most iconic plants and wildlife from the comfort of the Desert Belle, a restored 1964 cruise ship. Board the vessel at the Saguaro Lake Marina and stake out a prime viewing spot inside the air-conditioned cabin or beneath the upper deck’s shaded canopy for this 90-minute ride. Be sure you have your camera ready when the ship pulls away from the harbor, and snap away at the first awe-inspiring view of the rust-colored mountains.Beautiful Saguaro Lake is nestled in Arizona’s Tonto National Forest, 20 miles (32 km) outside of Mesa. Named after the saguaro cacti that surround the lake, it has 22 miles (35 km) of picturesque shoreline, expansive views and indigenous flora and fauna. Enjoy the sights of Arizona’s dramatic desert and soaring canyons formed by millions of years of geological forces. Spot cacti, mesquite and prickly pear plants sprinkled throughout the landscape. Looks for coyotes, bobcats and bighorn sheep lurking in the hills. Listen as the captain narrates what you see and points out things that are at first apparent only to the trained eye.On select nights, you can sit back and enjoy live music played on board by local Arizonan bands. Purchase beverages such as beer, wine and soft drinks from the concession stand on board the Desert Belle and then sit back and enjoy the ride. An optional upgrade is available for priority seating, which includes one drink and popcorn.
Deluxe Phoenix and Scottsdale Small Group Tour
This Phoenix and Scottsdale small-group city tour offers amazing views of the entire Phoenix-Scottsdale region from South Mountain Park, the largest municipal park in the United States measuring at more than 17 miles (27 km) long. After pickup from your hotel, enjoy a drive through the Sonoran Desert as you wind your way up to the top of the park.Cruise through the Downtown Phoenix Corridor, home to the area’s skyscraper district, Arizona’s historic capital building and the sporting facilities for the Phoenix Suns and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Venture through Old Town Scottsdale’s galleries and experience the area’s western charm as you explore the streets of "The West's Most Western Town." Explore the South Mountain district and visit The Farm, a 10-acre estate dating back to the 1920s, and you will be treated to a delicious lunch at local favorite restaurants.
Apache Trail / Canyon Lake Steamboat Cruise
Travel the scenic Apache Trail at the base of the legendary Superstition Mountains.Visit Goldfield Ghost Town where tales of gold abound! Gold was first struck here in 1892.Next, it's time for a relaxing steamboat cruise on one of Arizona's most beautiful desert lakes - Canyon Lake. Your cruise aboard the Dolly Steamboat will give you a chance to catch a glimpse of big horn sheep and bald eagles as well as learn about the Apaches from your boat captain.After your cruise, enjoy a stop at the "bustling" town of Tortilla Flat (population 6). This small Arizona town is the last surviving stagecoach stop along the Apache Trail. A lunch stop will be made at either Canyon Lake Marina or Tortilla Flat.This tour departs on Thursday and Saturdays year around.