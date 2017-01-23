Welcome to Ethiopia
Ethiopia is like nowhere else on the planet, a beautiful country blessed with a peerless history, fabulous wildlife and some of Africa's most soulful peoples.
Nature's Bounty
Ethiopia is one of Africa's most beautiful countries and its landscapes are epic in both scale and beauty. Here is a place where you can trek more than 3000m above sea level (the Simien and Bale mountains) or visit the lowest place on the African continent, the Danakil Depression. In between, there are lush highlands and stirring deserts, vertiginous canyons and sweeping savannah, vast lakes and high plateaus. If you look hard enough, you'll also find landmarks of great significance, from the source of the Blue Nile to, again, the mesmerisingly desolate Danakil Depression, peppered with an astonishing 25% of Africa’s active volcanoes.
Historical Wonders
Ethiopia, the only African country to have escaped European colonialism, has retained much of its cultural identity and its story is one of Africa's most fascinating. It all begins with Lucy, one of our most celebrated ancient ancestors, moves effortlessly into the realm of ancient Aksum with its oblelisks and echoes of the Queen of Sheba, and then takes on power and passion as Christianity, with mysterious echoes of Ancient Israel, takes centre stage. And unlike so many other places in Africa, the ancients here left behind some extraordinary monuments to faith and power which serve as focal points for so many wonderful journeys.
Outdoor Adventures
Welcome to Africa's most underrated wildlife destination. The Ethiopian wolf, that charismatic canid from the high country around the Simein Mountains, Menz-Guassa and Bale Mountains, is the ultimate prize, the sighting of a lifetime. There are gelada monkeys across the high northern plateau as well as other primates, while watching the extravagantly horned and sure-footed walia ibex cling to a rocky precipice is one of the great sights in nature. The birdwatching, too, ranks among the best in Africa. And there are elephants at Babille, crocodiles in Nechisar and the hyenas of Harar. It's quite a line-up, one that could add a whole new dimension to your trip.
Peoples with Proud Traditions
When it comes to human cultures, Ethiopia has an embarrassment of riches. There are the Surmi, Afar, Mursi, Karo, Hamer, Nuer and Anuak, whose ancient customs and traditions have remained almost entirely intact. Venturing into these communities and staying among them is akin to receiving a privileged initiation into a forgotten world. A highlight of any trip here is witnessing one of the many festivals that are an integral part of the traditional culture, from age-old ceremonies marking rites of passage to Christian celebrations of singular passion, the impact upon those who witness such events can provide travel memories to last a lifetime.
Top experiences in Ethiopia
Ethiopia activities
Addis Ababa City Tour
The tour starts with a pick up from Bole International Airport or at your hotel, and drive to Trinity Cathedral Church which has unique architectural style. Then, you will be taken to the National Museum of Ethiopia for visiting the long age history of Ethiopia and the oldest human ancestor, Lucy. After lunch, we will go to the ethnographic museum and admire the country's different nationalities cultural materials. Finish the tour with shopping in Merkato, the local marketplace which is said to be Africa’s largest open-air market.
Debre Libanos Monastery and Nile Gorge from Addis Ababa
You will be picked up from your hotel between 7:30am and 8am. Accompanied by a tour guide and a driver, you will start your journey to Entoto Mountains. Once at the mountains, you will be given enough time to enjoy the stunning view point of Addis Ababa, the beautiful landscape and to socialize with locals. After Entoto, you will head directly to Debre Libanos Monastery. Once you get to the Monastery, first you will visit the old and historic churches, and later move on to the recently opened Museum. Along the way, you will have the opportunity to do a cultural visit with the Oromo people and to experience the local life. See a bit of wildlife: several endemic birds as well as the Gelada baboons in the Gorge.After the museum tour is concluded, you will head to a restaurant with breathtaking views of the Jemma River Gorge for a late lunch. After lunch, you will take a short walk to Ras Darge's bridge ("Portugese Bridge"). Time permitting, you can visit the Blue Nile Gorge or, at the very minimum, enjoy a stunning view of it from distance. Climb to the cave of St. Teklehaimanot for a short tour by the monks there. Then drive back to Addis to be dropped off at your hotel.
Full-Day Private City Tour of Addis Ababa
You will be met at your hotel in Addis Ababa, and received a brief about Ethiopia in general and the tour for about 10 minutes. Then, you will drive to the National Archaeological Musem of Ethiopia to visit the fossil remains of Lucy. Next you drive for about 30 minutes to the peak of Mount Entoto to have a panoramic view of Addis, and we visit St. Raguel church which is the oldest in Addis (138 years old) and it is famous for its beautiful hand painted wall paintings which is as old as the church. Then, you descend the mountains and head to Merkato which is the largest open air market in Africa. At Merkato you spend about an hour visiting the spice, secondhand, and basket sections. You will then have a lunch break at one of the best traditional Ethiopian restaurants in Addis where you will taste delicious Ethiopian meals. Finally, visit Holy Trinity Cathedral and drive on the main streets of Addis to visit the historical monuments before heading back to the hotel.
Debre Zeyit: Crater Lakes Tour and Spa Day from Addis Ababa
You will be picked up from your hotel between 8:30 and 9am. Accompanied by a driver and a local guide, you will head to Debre Zeyt, the most popular resort town near Addis. After arriving in Debre Zeyt, you will explore 3 of its 5 crater lakes, which are excellent for picture taking, birdwatching or short trekking; in between visiting the crater lakes, you have the option of stopping by a local coffee shop for a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. After you are finished exploring the crater lakes, you will go to a surprisingly authentic local restaurant for a traditional Ethiopian lunch experience; after lunch, you will be taken to a crater-by resort known for its true representation of Ethiopia, from the design of its facilities to its customer service. Here, you will enjoy your entire afternoon engaging in water and spa activities, culminating your day in a massage experience known by many to be the best in Ethiopia (we mean this!). After your very relaxing afternoon, you will be driven back to Addis Ababa and dropped off at your preferred location
Cultural Day Tour from Addis Ababa to the rock cut church of Adadi Mariam
Start driving the total of 192 km, with a private Toyota Minivan equipped with air conditioning and seat belts, south of Addis Ababa through the scenic Rift Valley. The first stop along the way is at an outlook to enjoy and take photo of the Rift Valley, and then cross the bridge over the Awash River (an inbound river which doesn’t reach the sea) by walking. After driving 62 km, of which 12 is on gravel road, you will visit the ancient rock carved church of Adadi Mariam which was founded in the 13th Century by King Lalibela. If the day is Thursday or Sunday, visit the colorful cultural weekly held market of the Oromo people at Adadi town. On the way back to the main road, stop at a local family house to take part in a typical Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony and to learn how to cook Enjera. Then, head to the Steles of Tiya to visit about 40 stone grave markers which are decorated with carvings and erected in the 14th Century AD in honor of local hero. It is one of the sites of Ethiopia included the list of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. En route back to Addis Ababa, visit the prehistoric archaeological site of Melka Kunture to visit ancient fossils of animals and humans and some of the oldest stone tools human kind ever used. This is a private tour for up to 6 visitors in a group for the same price including the private comfortable Toyota Minivan with fuel (gasoline) and driver’s allowance, family visit and coffee ceremony attendance, professional experience English speaking tour guide and all related government taxes.
Tour to Lalibela Churches
Your tour to Lalibela churches can start straight away after your arrival and check in to your hotel. The 11 rock cut churches in Lalibela own needs an at least one full day to visit them all. Your guide will wait you at the airport arrival with a car. Drive 22 k/m to the town of Lalibela. After check-in drive to the first group of churches, which are 6. After your visit, we bring you for lunch to one of the best restaurant we have in town. You will have 2hrs to rest till the churches are reopened at 2pm. 2pm, drive to the 1nd group of churches, which are 4, and at the end the famous church of St' George (Bete Georgies). After you are done with visit the churches, we take you to the town where you get invited for the famous Traditional coffee and see the way life of the locals, maybe take part in their daily activities, like baking Injera, making coffee or even cooking. In the evening, if still not tiered we go to the best traditional bar, where you test our traditional Honey Wine, Music and dance. On the next day, we bring you to the airport, or if you still have in Lalibela, we can organize a best trekking tour to the surrounding mountains, like: to Bilbala St. George rock hewn church, Monastery of Na’akuto La’ab and Asheton Maryam Monastery