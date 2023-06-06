Simien Mountains National Park

Simien Mountains National Park. Northern Ethiopia.

Overview

No matter how you look at it, the Unesco World Heritage–listed Simien Mountains National Park (የሰሜን ተራሮች ብሔራዊ ፓርክ) is one of Africa’s most beautiful ranges. This massive plateau, riven with gullies and pinnacles, offers tough but immensely rewarding trekking along the ridge that falls sheer to the plains far below. It’s not just the scenery (and altitude) that will leave you speechless, but also the excitement of sitting among a group of gelada monkeys, or watching magnificent walia ibex joust on rock ledges. Whether you come for a stroll or a two-week trek, the Simiens make a great companion to the historical circuit’s monument-viewing.

  • Jinbar Waterfall

    Jinbar Waterfall

    Simien Mountains National Park

    The 15-minute walk from the roadside to the lookout across the chasm to Jinbar Waterfall is well worth taking. The views are vertiginous and they're at…

Simien Mountains trekking

Wildlife & Nature

Trekking Ethiopia's Simien Mountains

Sep 22, 2016 • 4 min read

