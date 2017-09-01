Welcome to Bolivia
Rough around the edges, superlative in its natural beauty, rugged, vexing, complex and slightly nerve-racking, Bolivia is one of South America’s most diverse and perplexing nations.
Adventure
Bolivia is not for the faint of heart: rattling down the World’s Most Dangerous Road into sultry Yungas; soaring breathless above verdant La Paz valleys in a paraglider; pulling a catfish that outweighs you out of an Amazon river (and maybe cooking it for dinner!). Whether your tools are crampons and ice-axe for scaling 6000m Andean peaks or a helmet and bravado for jumping into the abyss on a glider, Bolivia’s rocks, rivers, and ravines will challenge – nay, provoke – you into pushing your own personal limits.
Culture
Bolivians love a parade, and hardly a month passes without a procession of brightly costumed celebrants honoring an important historical date or deity. You’ll hear them from blocks away before the brass bands and whirligigging dancers approach and then envelop you (you may even get to join in). Amateur archaeologists can delve into a rich, multilayered treasure trove of artefacts – Bolivia has South America’s largest percentage of indigenous people, so the culture is still alive and well on the streets, too. Get to know them better by participating in community-based tourism and hiring local guides when you can.
Nature
Bolivia is so new to scientific endeavor that unique species are being discovered to this day. Tiptoe into caves of tube-lipped nectar bats, their 3in tongues probing the darkness. Tread lightly on the terrain of the poisonous annellated coral snake, deadly in look and effect. Listen for the cackling call-and-response of a dozen different macaw species (among the 1000 bird species) including the world’s rarest, the bluebeard, which only lives here. Multihued, brilliant butterflies and moths flit at your feet in the jungle; lithe alpacas and vicuñas stand out in the stark altiplano.
Food and Drink
Ever had a llama tenderloin? Here’s your chance: maybe with a glass of up-and-coming Tarija wine, or artisanal coca or quinoa-based beer. The daily bread varies from the Frisbee-like mama qonqachi cheese bread of Cochabamba, big as your head, to the sourdough-like maraqueta hard roll, staple of paceña breakfast, to Santa Cruz’s mouthwatering cunapes (cheese bread balls). Vegetarians can feast on sonsos, the yucca-and-cheese pancake of the camba, and savor tropical fruit juices like maracuya (passionfruit) and chirimoya (custard apple). Fresh Amazon surubí tastes like it leaped onto your plate. Yungas coffee and chuquisaceña (Sucre) chocolate complete a perfect postre (dessert).
Cable Car Tour of La Paz
Soar the skies on our cables cars, starting with the red line and go all the way to El Alto City.On the way you can see our huge central cemetery. In El Alto you will go by the witches' market and if you are lucky maybe watch a ritual in process. After this you will go by minibus across a couple neighborhoods of El Alto to arrive to the yellow line, this line will bring you to the beginning of the south zone where you transfer into the green line to go further into the south zone of La Paz. Here you will see the most modern face of our beautiful city and all the houses on the most unimaginable hills, very beautiful sights. Later, on our way back, we will pass towards the town back to your hotel. This tour will be with the company of a very knowledgeable local guide.
Bolivia's Death Road Mountain Bike Tour with Lunch
Meet your team of expert guides from Gravity Assisted Mountain Biking early in the morning at Cafe del Mundo on Sarganaga Street in La Paz. From there, a minibus takes you for an hour-long ride to La Cumbre. Featured in numerous news outlets, Gravity has led more than 33,000 riders safely down the mountain and is recognized by major travel guides for its exemplary safety record and practices.In La Cumbre, on a plain in the Andes at 15,400 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level, note the low clouds and admire the snowcapped mountains, including Huayna Potosí, the highest peak near La Paz. Here, receive your safety briefing and practice using your mountain bike against gusts of cold wind. Pedal off and begin your death-defying ride down what locals dubbed Camino de la Muerte, or Death Road. The route has been christened the world's most dangerous road by organizations like the Inter-American Development Bank; you'll find out why on your 40-mile journey that descends 11,800 feet (3,600 meters), most of which is downhill.Ride through mist and rain on a mountain-hugging asphalt road just wide enough for two-way traffic. From the corner of your eye, catch glimpses of small villages and grazing llamas nearby, but keep your focus on the slippery road ahead of you. Pedal uphill for a few lung-sapping miles before proceeding downhill again (this portion of the ride is optional, and you may ride in the support vehicle following your group if you prefer not to bike certain parts of the tour).Stop periodically along the way to rest, have refreshments, and snap shots of the soaring cliffs, rock overhangs and lush green vegetation.Next up is the most difficult part of the ride. Enter the subtropics of the Amazonian jungle as the asphalt road turns into a dirt road, a much narrower path with gravel and mud. Take a deep breath as you realize nothing separates you from the sheer cliff drops of more than 3,300 feet (1,000 meters) a short distance away. You can, however, take some comfort in knowing that most of the traffic has been diverted to a newer road elsewhere. During the bumpy and dusty ride, feel the mist on your face from the cascading waterfalls to your right. Just when you think it can’t get any more humid, you're almost finished! Arrive at the village of Yolosa, the end of your descent, and ride to La Senda Verde Ecotourism Resort, an animal refuge. Enjoy a hot shower, unwind by the pool and feast on a pasta buffet lunch. While you relax, take in the incredible scenery, and observe monkeys, parrots and other rescued wildlife.After several hours of resting at La Senda Verde, ride the minivan back to La Paz, about a three- to four-hour drive. You also have the option of staying overnight at La Senda Verde or being dropped off in the main square of Coroico. Wherever you sleep, you'll do it well knowing your day on Death Road has earned you considerable bragging rights.
Uyuni Salt Flats Full Day Tour
The Salar de Uyuni or “salt flats” is one of the world's highest deserts, surrounded by mountains and volcanoes that reaches 5000 meters (16,400 feet) above sea level.Start your tour with a visit to Uyuni's 'train graveyard' to see the first locomotives in Bolivia. Then, visit the small village of Colchani (salt miners workshops next to the salt flats) before continuing on to the great salt flats of Uyuni. Along the way, see many piles of salt and the 'eyes of the salt' (big holes in the salt flats where the water, from underneath this death lake, still comes out by high pressure). Take photos as you cruise along the vast white expanse of salt, and visit a hotel made completely of salt. After lunch, travel to Inca Huasi (Fish Island), in the middle of the salt flats, where you will have time to take a hike to the top of the island to see giant cactus and rock formations made of petrified coral. Take time to organize your group for fun perspective and proportion-distorted photos on the blinding white surface of the salt flats. Then make your way to the foot of the big Volcano Tunupa (5,434m / 17,828 feet) to appreciate a nice view and get some pictures. Return back to Uyuni around 7pm, stopping along the way to enjoy a fantastic sunset in the Salar of Uyuni.
La Paz City Walking Tour
This tour begins at either 10am or 3pm in San Francisco Square. You will meet in front of the San Francisco Church where our guides wear and orange and beige vest with our logo on the back. Your guide will then teach you about the traditions, customs, and secrets of La Paz. See historic San Francisco Church, which was built by early Franciscans, and visit the Lanza and Rodriguez markets to wander the colorful stalls. At the creepy but popular Witches Market, see traditional products that are used in witchcraft for healing, health, and ceremonies, and when standing inside of Plaza Murillo—the city's central square—admire the soaring La Paz Cathedral as well as the Presidential Palace. The 3-hour tour concludes on the beautiful colonial Jaen Street, where after saying goodbye to your guide and thanking them for the history and tales, you can go to a coffee shop and purchase a beer made from coca or quinoa and continue exploring around town.
Private Tour: La Paz Sightseeing and Moon Valley
After booking, you can contact the local tour operator to customize your La Paz experience with your private guide. Your guide will then create a personalized itinerary for you and your group that includes both major landmarks and off-the-beaten-path sites where you can interact with locals and get a better look at life in La Paz. On the day of your tour, your guide will pick you up in a private vehicle and chauffeur you around the city, providing interesting commentary along the way. Typical itineraries are broken into three themes and may include some of the following attractions, depending on your interests.Historical landmarks and colonial architecture:Admire sights like the Baroque-mestizo architecture of San Francisco Church, originally founded in 1548; Metropolitan Cathedral, built in 1835; the Spanish colonial buildings that line Jaén Street (Calle Jaén); and the Presidential Palace, located on Plaza Murillo, the city’s main plaza, also home to the Bolivian Congress. Museums and markets:La Paz is known for its many museums, several of which are concentrated on Jaén Street. Top museums and other cultural centers that you may want to visit include the National Museum of Art, the Ethnography and Folklore Museum, the Museum of Musical Instruments, the Textile Museum, the Murillo House, the Gold Museum and the National Museum of Archeology. Don’t miss the chance to witness local Andean life at one or two colorful markets, where you can browse wares like embroidered shawls, alpaca wool, silver artwork and artisan crafts that make great souvenirs and gifts. Two of the most popular mercados include the Witches Market, where you’ll find herbs and other traditional remedies of the Aymara (the indigenous people of this region), or the Lanza Market, one of the city’s main food markets. Panoramic sights:Let your guide drive you to the best vantage points to admire the city skyline and take some beautiful photos. Then head about 6 miles (10 km) out of the city to explore Moon Valley (Valle de la Luna), named for its lunar-like landscape of pinnacles and canyons, caused by erosion of the mountains. At the end of your private tour, you'll be returned to your hotel, ready to continue your exploration of the city on your own.
Tiwanaku and Titicaca Day Trip from La Paz
Tour departs after hotel pick-up between 8 and 8:30am. After arriving at Tiwanaku, the group begins a professionally guided tour through the site, which lasts approximately 45 minutes. After that time the group may explore the site on their own or visit the nearby museums in which artifacts found at the site are displayed. After visiting the museums the tour departs for an excursion to nearby Lake Titicaca and shoreline communities, stopping to take lunch at the lake, and at several points of interest along the way before returning to La Paz. Lunch (real vegetarian options available) and entry fee to Tiwanaku are included.