A traveler reflected in the mirror surface of the Salar de Uyuni salt flats

© James Strachan / Getty Images

Standing in defiance of the desert-like landscape that surrounds it, Uyuni occupies a desolate corner of southwestern Bolivia. Mention Uyuni to a Bolivian and they will whistle and emphasize harto frío (extreme cold). Yet despite the icy conditions, the town has a cheerful buzz about it, with hundreds of travelers passing through every week to kick off their tour of Salar de Uyuni or the Southwest Circuit.

  • Cementerio de Trenes

    Cementerio de Trenes

    Uyuni

    The only real attraction in Uyuni, Cementerio de Trenes is a rusty collection of historic steam locomotives and rail cars dating back to the 19th century,…

  • Museo Ferrocarril

    Museo Ferrocarril

    Uyuni

    Serious trainspotters might want to take a look inside this huge hangar of a museum, which houses several salt-crusted train engines and carriages. It's…

  • Clock Tower

    Clock Tower

    Uyuni

    This European-style clock tower was built in 1930 with a clock mechanism that was imported from Germany. You can find the tourist police office here.

  • Church

    Church

    Uyuni

    The simple church on Colón is a local landmark.

