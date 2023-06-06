Shop
© James Strachan / Getty Images
Standing in defiance of the desert-like landscape that surrounds it, Uyuni occupies a desolate corner of southwestern Bolivia. Mention Uyuni to a Bolivian and they will whistle and emphasize harto frío (extreme cold). Yet despite the icy conditions, the town has a cheerful buzz about it, with hundreds of travelers passing through every week to kick off their tour of Salar de Uyuni or the Southwest Circuit.
Uyuni
The only real attraction in Uyuni, Cementerio de Trenes is a rusty collection of historic steam locomotives and rail cars dating back to the 19th century,…
Uyuni
Serious trainspotters might want to take a look inside this huge hangar of a museum, which houses several salt-crusted train engines and carriages. It's…
Museo Arqueología y Antropológico de los Andes Meridionales
Uyuni
A small museum featuring mummies, long skulls, fossils, ceramics and textiles. There are Spanish descriptions of the practices of cranial deformation. At…
Uyuni
This European-style clock tower was built in 1930 with a clock mechanism that was imported from Germany. You can find the tourist police office here.
Uyuni
This rusty old carriage is located near the train station.
Monumento a Los Héroes del Chaco
Uyuni
This monument is dedicated to the fallen in the brutal Chaco War.
Uyuni
This local landmark pays homage to the common man.
Uyuni
The simple church on Colón is a local landmark.
