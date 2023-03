The only real attraction in Uyuni, Cementerio de Trenes is a rusty collection of historic steam locomotives and rail cars dating back to the 19th century, when there was a rail-car factory here. Today they sit decaying in the yards about 3km southwest of the modern-day station along Av Ferroviaria.

They’re fun to climb on, and it’s a nice walk from town to keep you warm. Most tours visit the train cemetery as a first or last stop on the three-day salar (salt desert) circuit.