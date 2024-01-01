Clock Tower

Uyuni

This European-style clock tower was built in 1930 with a clock mechanism that was imported from Germany. You can find the tourist police office here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Colchani

    Colchani

    13.36 MILES

    Located right on the edge of Salar de Uyuni, Colchani is the easiest place to access the great salt flat and the place to go if you just want a glimpse of…

  • Cementerio de Trenes

    Cementerio de Trenes

    1.28 MILES

    The only real attraction in Uyuni, Cementerio de Trenes is a rusty collection of historic steam locomotives and rail cars dating back to the 19th century,…

  • Playa Blanca Salt Hotel

    Playa Blanca Salt Hotel

    17.09 MILES

    Although it is now closed to overnight visitors, you can still check out the salt sculptures inside and the Dakar Rally and Flag Monuments outside (add…

  • Pulacayo

    Pulacayo

    9.39 MILES

    At this virtual ghost town, brilliantly colored rocks rise beside the road and a mineral-rich stream reveals streaks of blue, yellow, red and green. The…

  • Museo Ferrocarril

    Museo Ferrocarril

    0.31 MILES

    Serious trainspotters might want to take a look inside this huge hangar of a museum, which houses several salt-crusted train engines and carriages. It's…

