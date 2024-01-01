This European-style clock tower was built in 1930 with a clock mechanism that was imported from Germany. You can find the tourist police office here.
13.36 MILES
Located right on the edge of Salar de Uyuni, Colchani is the easiest place to access the great salt flat and the place to go if you just want a glimpse of…
1.28 MILES
The only real attraction in Uyuni, Cementerio de Trenes is a rusty collection of historic steam locomotives and rail cars dating back to the 19th century,…
17.09 MILES
Although it is now closed to overnight visitors, you can still check out the salt sculptures inside and the Dakar Rally and Flag Monuments outside (add…
9.39 MILES
At this virtual ghost town, brilliantly colored rocks rise beside the road and a mineral-rich stream reveals streaks of blue, yellow, red and green. The…
0.31 MILES
Serious trainspotters might want to take a look inside this huge hangar of a museum, which houses several salt-crusted train engines and carriages. It's…
Museo Arqueología y Antropológico de los Andes Meridionales
0.04 MILES
A small museum featuring mummies, long skulls, fossils, ceramics and textiles. There are Spanish descriptions of the practices of cranial deformation. At…
Monumento a Los Héroes del Chaco
0.17 MILES
This monument is dedicated to the fallen in the brutal Chaco War.
0.18 MILES
This rusty old carriage is located near the train station.
