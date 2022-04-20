Isla del Sol

Titicaca

Easily the highlight of any Lake Titicaca excursion, Isla del Sol is a large island with several traditional communities, decent tourist infrastructure such as hotels and restaurants, a few worthwhile pre-Columbian ruins, amazing views, great hikes through terraced hills and, well, lots of sun.

  • Chincana Ruins

    Chincana Ruins

    Isla del Sol

    Isla del Sol's most spectacular ruins lie near the island’s northern tip. Its main feature is the Palacio del Inca, a maze of stone walls and tiny…

  • Cha’lla

    Cha’lla

    Isla del Sol

    This agreeable little village stretches along a magnificent sandy beach that could be straight out of a holiday brochure for the Greek islands. The…

  • Marka Pampa

    Marka Pampa

    Isla del Sol

    At low tide an innocuous-looking column of rock peeps just a few centimeters above Lake Titicaca’s surface, north of Isla del Sol. Most locals dismiss it…

  • Yumani

    Yumani

    Isla del Sol

    Yumani is the main village at the south end of the island. Most boats drop you at the village’s dock, about 200m downhill from the town proper. The small…

  • Mesa Ceremónica

    Mesa Ceremónica

    Isla del Sol

    About 150m southeast of the Chincana ruins is the Mesa Ceremónica. It’s thought to have been the site of human and animal sacrifices and makes for a…

  • Escalera del Inca

    Escalera del Inca

    Isla del Sol

    Just uphill from the ferry dock at Yumani, along the beautifully reconstructed Escalera del Inca (Inca stairway), you’ll pass plenty of terraced gardens,…

  • Fuente del Inca

    Fuente del Inca

    Isla del Sol

    Early Spaniards believed Yumani’s spring was a fountain of youth and for the Incas the three streams represented their national motto: Ama sua, Ama llulla…

  • Piedra Sagrada

    Piedra Sagrada

    Isla del Sol

    From Cha’llapampa Village, the Chincana route runs parallel to the beach, climbing gently along an ancient route to the isthmus at Santiago Pampa (also…

