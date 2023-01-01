About 150m southeast of the Chincana ruins is the Mesa Ceremónica. It’s thought to have been the site of human and animal sacrifices and makes for a damned good picnic spot in modern times. East of the table stretches the large rock known as Titicaca – or, more accurately, Titi Khar’ka (Rock of the Puma) – which is featured in the Inca creation legend. The name is likely to derive from its shape, which, when viewed from the southeast, resembles a crouching puma.