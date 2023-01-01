Mesa Ceremónica

Isla del Sol

About 150m southeast of the Chincana ruins is the Mesa Ceremónica. It’s thought to have been the site of human and animal sacrifices and makes for a damned good picnic spot in modern times. East of the table stretches the large rock known as Titicaca – or, more accurately, Titi Khar’ka (Rock of the Puma) – which is featured in the Inca creation legend. The name is likely to derive from its shape, which, when viewed from the southeast, resembles a crouching puma.

