Yumani is the main village at the south end of the island. Most boats drop you at the village’s dock, about 200m downhill from the town proper. The small church, Iglesia de San Antonio, serves the southern half of the island. Nearby you’ll find an exploding cluster of guesthouses and fabulous views over the water to Isla de la Luna.

You can climb to the ridge (in about 30 minutes) for a view down to the deep sapphire-colored Bahía Kona on the western shore. From the crest you’ll also find routes leading downhill to the tiny pretty village of Japapi.