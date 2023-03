Just uphill from the ferry dock at Yumani, along the beautifully reconstructed Escalera del Inca (Inca stairway), you’ll pass plenty of terraced gardens, small shops and hotels. It’s a lung-buster that gains almost 200m in elevation over less than 1km, so take your time – or hire donkeys (B$30) to carry your pack.

Pay your admission fee at the dock for access to the stairway and village.