This agreeable little village stretches along a magnificent sandy beach that could be straight out of a holiday brochure for the Greek islands. The village is spread out – it extends over the hill to the south. There’s a small kiosk and a newish hostal on the beach, and one on the hill, Hostal Qhumphuri. You have to pay an admission fee to pass along the trail into town.

In the pastoral flatlands over the low pass between Cha’lla and Yumani is the Museo Étnico, with some dusty exhibits including Inca pots. It’s an hour’s walk (4km) north of Yumani along the lower path (or on the western route if coming from the north). It’s worth it for the stunning bay and valley views; the museum itself is disappointing.