The imposing 1557 church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción has an expansive courtyard approach that may awaken urges to oratory. Its interior is airy, and the pulpit is covered in gold leaf.

Other churches nearby include Santa Cruz, which has lost half its roof and remains closed for the foreseeable future, but its skeleton and facades are visible. The 1560 stone church of San Pedro, on the main plaza, is in the best condition, with carved ceilings and a marble baptismal font. Mass is celebrated here every Sunday at 8am.