This Dominican church is totally out of proportion with the town of Pomata that it dominates, in terms of both size and splendor – dramatically located on top of a small hill north of the Plaza de Armas. Founded in 1700, it is known for its windows made of translucent alabaster and its intricately carved baroque sandstone facade. Look for the puma carvings – the town’s name means ‘place of the puma’ in Aymara.