La Paz, Bolivia.South America

A mad carnival of jostling pedestrians, honking, diesel-spewing minivans, street marches, and cavalcades of vendors, La Paz surrounds you: you'll love it, you'll hate it, but you can't ignore it. The city seems to reinvent itself at every turn – a jaw-dropping subway in the sky brings you from the heights of El Alto to the depths of Zona Sur in the blink of an eye. Standing hotels are remodeled at a manic pace, and new boutique hotels are springing up like rows of altiplano corn.

  • View on colonial buildings by jaen street in La Paz- Bolivia

    Calle Jaén Museums

    La Paz

    La Paz’s best-preserved colonial street is home to four small museums. They are all clustered together and can generally be bundled into one visit. Buy…

  • Mercado de las Brujas

    Mercado de las Brujas

    La Paz

    The city’s most unusual market lies along Calles Jiménez and Linares between Sagárnaga and Av Mariscal Santa Cruz, amid lively tourist artesanías (stores…

  • La Paz, La Paz, Bolivia, South America

    Museo Nacional del Arte

    La Paz

    This colonial building was constructed in 1775 of pink sandstone and has been restored to its original grandeur, in mestizo (mixed) baroque and Andino…

  • An Aguayo is a rectangular piece of cloth used in traditional communities in the Andes of Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. The aguayo is most associated with Quechua and Aymara culture but is not exclusive to them. Aguayos typically features colorful stripes intercalated with rhombuses and other figures with symbolic values.

    Museo de Textiles Andinos Bolivianos

    La Paz

    Fans of Bolivia’s lovely traditional weaving consider this small textile museum a must-see. Examples of the country’s finest traditional textiles …

  • La Paz, La Paz, Bolivia, South America

    Museo de Etnografía y Folklore

    La Paz

    Anthropology buffs should check out this museum, one of the city's best. The building, itself a real treasure, was constructed in 1720 and was once the…

  • La Paz, Bolivia - October 23, 2015: San Francisco Church in the historic city centre.; Shutterstock ID 1650888649; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: poi 1650888649

    Iglesia de San Francisco

    La Paz

    The hewed stone basilica of San Francisco was founded in 1548 by Fray Francisco de los Ángeles. The original structure collapsed under heavy snowfall…

  • Catedral Metropolitana

    Catedral Metropolitana

    La Paz

    Although it’s a relatively recent addition to La Paz’s religious structures, the 1835 cathedral is impressive – mostly because it is built on a steep…

  • La Paz, La Paz, Bolivia, South America

    La Paz Cemetery

    La Paz

    As in many Latin American cemeteries, bodies are first buried in the Western way or are placed in a crypt. Then, within 10 years, they are disinterred and…

Snowcapped Mount Huayna Potosi rises above the growing indigenous Aymaran city of El Alto, Bolivia. El Alto is one of the highest major cities in the world, up to 13,615 above sea level, and sits just above La Paz on the Altiplano highlands. Most of the population consists of indigenous Aymarans who have migrated from the countryside. 159142348 Traditional Culture, Aymaran, Mountain, Architecture, El Alto

Wildlife & Nature

How to awaken your 5 senses in La Paz

Aug 16, 2019 • 5 min read

