La Paz, La Paz, Bolivia, South America

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Image

Museo Nacional de Arte

Top choice in La Paz

LoginSave

This colonial building was constructed in 1775 of pink sandstone and has been restored to its original grandeur, in mestizo (mixed) baroque and Andino baroque styles. In the center of a huge courtyard, surrounded by three stories of pillared corridors, is a lovely alabaster fountain. The various levels are dedicated to different eras, with an emphasis on religious themes.

Highlights include works by former paceño (La Paz native) Marina Núñez del Prado. Ask for a free guided tour (minimum of five people).

Next door is a gorgeous new space for rotating exhibitions of contemporary Bolivian art. Unlike the main museum, entrance to these galleries is free.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • View on colonial buildings by jaen street in La Paz- Bolivia

    Calle Jaén Museums

    0.27 MILES

    La Paz’s best-preserved colonial street is home to four small museums. They are all clustered together and can generally be bundled into one visit. Buy…

  • Mercado de las Brujas

    Mercado de las Brujas

    0.28 MILES

    The city’s most unusual market lies along Calles Jiménez and Linares between Sagárnaga and Av Mariscal Santa Cruz, amid lively tourist artesanías (stores…

  • An Aguayo is a rectangular piece of cloth used in traditional communities in the Andes of Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. The aguayo is most associated with Quechua and Aymara culture but is not exclusive to them. Aguayos typically features colorful stripes intercalated with rhombuses and other figures with symbolic values.

    Museo de Textiles Andinos Bolivianos

    0.96 MILES

    Fans of Bolivia’s lovely traditional weaving consider this small textile museum a must-see. Examples of the country’s finest traditional textiles …

  • La Paz, La Paz, Bolivia, South America

    Museo de Etnografía y Folklore

    0.11 MILES

    Anthropology buffs should check out this museum, one of the city's best. The building, itself a real treasure, was constructed in 1720 and was once the…

  • Muela del Diablo

    Muela del Diablo

    6.87 MILES

    The prominent rock outcrop known as the Devil’s Molar (3825m) is actually an extinct volcanic plug that rises between the Río Choqueyapu and the suburban…

  • La Paz, Bolivia - October 23, 2015: San Francisco Church in the historic city centre.; Shutterstock ID 1650888649; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: poi 1650888649

    Iglesia de San Francisco

    0.2 MILES

    The hewed stone basilica of San Francisco was founded in 1548 by Fray Francisco de los Ángeles. The original structure collapsed under heavy snowfall…

  • Cerro Chacaltaya

    Cerro Chacaltaya

    9.79 MILES

    The 5395m-high Cerro Chacaltaya peak atop a former glacier is a popular day trip. The glacier diminished over several decades and, tragically, had melted…

  • Catedral Metropolitana

    Catedral Metropolitana

    0.04 MILES

    Although it’s a relatively recent addition to La Paz’s religious structures, the 1835 cathedral is impressive – mostly because it is built on a steep…

View more attractions

Nearby La Paz attractions

1. Catedral Metropolitana

0.04 MILES

Although it’s a relatively recent addition to La Paz’s religious structures, the 1835 cathedral is impressive – mostly because it is built on a steep…

2. Presidential Palace

0.08 MILES

Beside the Catedral Metropolitana is the Presidential Palace, a mustard-yellow building that is the official residence of the President of Bolivia. It…

3. Museo de Etnografía y Folklore

0.11 MILES

Anthropology buffs should check out this museum, one of the city's best. The building, itself a real treasure, was constructed in 1720 and was once the…

4. Museo San Francisco

0.2 MILES

The cloisters and garden of the Museo San Francisco, adjacent to the basilica, beautifully revive the history and art of the city’s landmark. There are…

5. Iglesia de San Francisco

0.2 MILES

The hewed stone basilica of San Francisco was founded in 1548 by Fray Francisco de los Ángeles. The original structure collapsed under heavy snowfall…

6. Mamani Mamani Gallery

0.24 MILES

A gallery of art, yes, but also a collection of saleable artwork, including notecards and posters of Bolivia's most colorful and well-known modern artist,…

7. Museo de Instrumentos Musicales

0.26 MILES

A must for musicians. The brainchild of charango master Ernesto Cavour Aramayo displays all possible incarnations of the charango (a traditional Bolivian…

8. Casa de Murillo

0.27 MILES

Once the home of don Pedro Domingo Murillo, a leader in the La Paz Revolution of July 16, 1809, the Casa de Murillo displays collections of colonial art,…