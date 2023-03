Once the home of don Pedro Domingo Murillo, a leader in the La Paz Revolution of July 16, 1809, the Casa de Murillo displays collections of colonial art, furniture and household items of glass and silver that once belonged to Bolivian aristocracy. Murillo was hanged by the Spanish on January 29, 1810, in the plaza now named after him. The most intriguing painting on display is The Execution of Murillo.