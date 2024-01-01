Museo del Litoral

The diminutive Museo del Litoral incorporates relics from the 1880s war in which Bolivia became landlocked after losing its Litoral department to Chile. The collection consists mainly of historical maps that defend Bolivia’s emotionally charged claims to Antofagasta and Chile’s Segunda Región.

  • Mercado de las Brujas

    Mercado de las Brujas

    0.37 MILES

    The city’s most unusual market lies along Calles Jiménez and Linares between Sagárnaga and Av Mariscal Santa Cruz, amid lively tourist artesanías (stores…

  • La Paz, La Paz, Bolivia, South America

    Museo Nacional del Arte

    0.28 MILES

    This colonial building was constructed in 1775 of pink sandstone and has been restored to its original grandeur, in mestizo (mixed) baroque and Andino…

  • An Aguayo is a rectangular piece of cloth used in traditional communities in the Andes of Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. The aguayo is most associated with Quechua and Aymara culture but is not exclusive to them. Aguayos typically features colorful stripes intercalated with rhombuses and other figures with symbolic values.

    Museo de Textiles Andinos Bolivianos

    1.04 MILES

    Fans of Bolivia’s lovely traditional weaving consider this small textile museum a must-see. Examples of the country’s finest traditional textiles …

  • La Paz, La Paz, Bolivia, South America

    Museo de Etnografía y Folklore

    0.18 MILES

    Anthropology buffs should check out this museum, one of the city's best. The building, itself a real treasure, was constructed in 1720 and was once the…

  • View on colonial buildings by jaen street in La Paz- Bolivia

    Calle Jaén Museums

    0.02 MILES

    La Paz’s best-preserved colonial street is home to four small museums. They are all clustered together and can generally be bundled into one visit. Buy…

  • Muela del Diablo

    Muela del Diablo

    7.12 MILES

    The prominent rock outcrop known as the Devil’s Molar (3825m) is actually an extinct volcanic plug that rises between the Río Choqueyapu and the suburban…

  • La Paz, Bolivia - October 23, 2015: San Francisco Church in the historic city centre.; Shutterstock ID 1650888649; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: poi 1650888649

    Iglesia de San Francisco

    0.32 MILES

    The hewed stone basilica of San Francisco was founded in 1548 by Fray Francisco de los Ángeles. The original structure collapsed under heavy snowfall…

  • Cerro Chacaltaya

    Cerro Chacaltaya

    9.52 MILES

    The 5395m-high Cerro Chacaltaya peak atop a former glacier is a popular day trip. The glacier diminished over several decades and, tragically, had melted…

Nearby La Paz attractions

1. Museo de Metales Preciosos

Also known as Museo del Oro (Gold Museum), the Museo de Metales Preciosos houses four impressively presented salons of pre-Colombian silver, gold and…

2. Museo Costumbrista Juan de Vargas

0.01 MILES

The Museo Costumbrista Juan de Vargas contains art and photos, as well as some superb ceramic figurine dioramas of old La Paz. One of these is a…

3. Casa de Murillo

0.02 MILES

Once the home of don Pedro Domingo Murillo, a leader in the La Paz Revolution of July 16, 1809, the Casa de Murillo displays collections of colonial art,…

4. Calle Jaén Museums

0.02 MILES

La Paz’s best-preserved colonial street is home to four small museums. They are all clustered together and can generally be bundled into one visit. Buy…

5. Museo de Instrumentos Musicales

0.04 MILES

A must for musicians. The brainchild of charango master Ernesto Cavour Aramayo displays all possible incarnations of the charango (a traditional Bolivian…

6. Mamani Mamani Gallery

0.06 MILES

A gallery of art, yes, but also a collection of saleable artwork, including notecards and posters of Bolivia's most colorful and well-known modern artist,…

7. Museo de Etnografía y Folklore

0.18 MILES

Anthropology buffs should check out this museum, one of the city's best. The building, itself a real treasure, was constructed in 1720 and was once the…

8. Museo Tambo Quirquincho

0.19 MILES

This intriguing museum, a former tambo (wayside market and inn), houses 10 rooms of temporary art exhibitions that change monthly. Past exhibitions have…