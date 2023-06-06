Sucre

The "Universidad de San Francisco Xavier" Law Building in Sucre, Bolivia.....Beautiful structure in such a beautiful city.

Overview

Proud, genteel Sucre is Bolivia’s most beautiful city and the symbolic heart of the nation. It was here that independence was proclaimed, and while La Paz is the seat of government and treasury, Sucre is recognized in the constitution as the nation’s capital. Set in a valley surrounded by mountains with a glorious ensemble of whitewashed buildings sheltering pretty patios, it’s a spruce place that has preserved its colonial architecture since it was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1991. Both the city and its university enjoy reputations as focal points of progressive thought within the country.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Casa de la Libertad

    Casa de la Libertad

    Sucre

    For a dose of Bolivian history, it’s hard to beat this museum where the Bolivian declaration of independence was signed on August 6, 1825. It has been…

  • Museo de Arte Indígena

    Museo de Arte Indígena

    Sucre

    This superb museum of indigenous arts is a must for anyone interested in the indigenous groups of the Sucre area, focusing particularly on the woven…

  • Parque Cretácico (Cal Orck’o)

    Parque Cretácico (Cal Orck’o)

    Sucre

    It seems that 65 million years ago the site of Sucre’s Fabrica Nacional de Cemento SA (Fancesa) cement quarry, 5km north of the center, was the place to…

  • Museo Eclesiástico de Sucre

    Museo Eclesiástico de Sucre

    Sucre

    Next door to Sucre's cathedral, this museum holds one of Bolivia’s best collections of religious relics. There are four sections, ritually unlocked as…

  • Museo de la Recoleta

    Museo de la Recoleta

    Sucre

    Overlooking the city from the top of Calle Polanco, La Recoleta was established by the Franciscan Order in 1601. It has served not only as a convent and…

  • Templo Nuestra Señora de la Merced

    Templo Nuestra Señora de la Merced

    Sucre

    After several years of restoration work (the completion date was still unknown at the time of research), this church's interior is still mostly bare, but…

  • Convento de San Felipe Neri

    Convento de San Felipe Neri

    Sucre

    The view from the bell tower and tiled rooftop of the San Felipe Neri convent more than explains Sucre’s nickname – the ‘White City of the Americas.' In…

Articles

Latest stories from Sucre

Food

How to get off the beaten path in Bolivia

Feb 12, 2019 • 5 min read

