Museo de Arte Indígena

This superb museum of indigenous arts is a must for anyone interested in the indigenous groups of the Sucre area, focusing particularly on the woven textiles of the Jal'qa and Candelaria (Tarabuco) cultures. It’s a fascinating display and has an interesting subtext: the rediscovery of forgotten ancestral weaving practices has contributed to increased community pride and revitalization. Information in English is available and you can observe the weavers patiently at work.

The adjoining store markets ceramics and weavings, but it’s a more satisfying experience to buy them direct from the villages where they are made.