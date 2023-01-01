Housed in a beautifully restored 17th-century building with a picture-perfect colonial courtyard, the Museos Universitarios consist of three separate halls housing colonial relics, anthropological artifacts and modern art. Most interesting are the cases filled with dolls dressed in traditional ethnic fiesta clothing and, for the more macabre, a collection of skulls and mummified remains. The permanent gallery of paintings are mostly dark and dour portraits of generals and politicians; the quality of the contemporary exhibitions varies. Spanish and English text.