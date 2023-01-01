Museo de la Recoleta

Overlooking the city from the top of Calle Polanco, La Recoleta was established by the Franciscan Order in 1601. It has served not only as a convent and museum, but also as a barracks and prison. The highlight is the church choir and its magnificent wooden carvings dating back to the 1870s, each one intricate and unique, representing the martyrs who were crucified in 1595 in Nagasaki.

The museum is also worthwhile for its anonymous sculptures and paintings from the 16th to 20th centuries, including numerous interpretations of St Francis of Assisi. Outside are courtyard gardens brimming with color, and the renowned Cedro Milenario (Ancient Cedar), a huge tree that is one of the few survivors of the cedars that were once abundant around Sucre.