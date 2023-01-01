Convento de Santa Teresa

Sucre

The brilliant-white Convento de Santa Teresa belongs to an order of cloistered nuns. They sell homemade candied oranges, apples, figs and limes daily by way of a miniature revolving door.

The adjacent Callejón de Santa Teresa, a lantern-lit alleyway, was once partially paved with cow knee-bones laid out in the shape of a cross, a local good-luck symbol known as tabas. The alley was considered to be a haunted place, inhabited by a variety of local ghouls including a baby with a moustache and teeth, and the cow knees were thought to be the most reliable way of protecting passersby. In the 1960s it was repaved with the cobbles you see today.

