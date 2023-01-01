Museo de Santa Clara

Located in the Santa Clara Convent, this museum of religious art, founded in 1639, contains several works by Bolivian master Melchor Pérez de Holguín and his Italian instructor, Bernardo de Bitti. In 1985 it was robbed, and several paintings and gold ornaments were taken. One of the canvases, however, was apparently deemed too large to carry away, so the thieves sliced a big chunk out of the middle and left the rest hanging.

The painting has since been restored, but you can still see evidence of the damage. Guides may also demonstrate the still-functional pipe organ, which was made in 1664.