Run by the university, this museum is an old aristocrat’s house stocked with a hodgepodge collection of gaudy 19th-century decor. Think gilded gold mirrors, red-velvet-upholstered chairs, marble candle holders and dinner plates etched with pastoral scenes. To justify a visit you need the help of the excellent guides (Spanish-speaking only).
Museo Gutiérrez Valenzuela
Sucre
