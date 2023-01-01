Museo Nacional de Etnografía y Folklore

Known locally as MUSEF and housed in the impressive former Banco Nacional building, this museum brings together a series of fascinating temporary exhibitions that vividly illustrate the great diversity of Bolivia’s ethnic cultures. In the past, these have included native Bolivian fiesta masks, costumes and apparel; reconstructions of Uru-Chipaya village life; Catholic religious iconography; and topos, an ornament used to fasten women's clothing, once used as a weapon and in rituals.